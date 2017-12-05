Swim season underway

EATON — Eaton and National Trail’s swim teams opened their respective seasons last week with a meet at the Preble County YMCA.

Eaton’s boys finished second in three team field with 44 points, while the girls team scored 26 to finish third in the field of five teams.

Combined, Eaton placed third overall behind Ross (83 points) and Valley View (74 points).

This is the first season for National Trail to have a swimmer.

“Shelby (Slade) did really well in the 500 free,” National Trail Coach Kajsa Ruebush said. “She shows quite a bit of promise and I can’t wait to see what she does this season.”

Ruebush also serves as Eaton’s coach.

“We have some very promising freshman this year,” she said. “Tyler Gregory will be one to watch. He was just a couple tenths of a second off of the 50 free record for Eaton High School.”

Ruebush said the roster this years has grown and is expecting ever more swimmers out in the next few weeks.

“I look forward to our club swimmers joining us in just a couple of weeks,” she said.

Eaton is scheduled to compete at the Fairmont Quad meet on Friday, Dec. 8. They will host their second meet on Wednesdsay, Dec. 13, and will travel to Miami University for the Edgewood Aqua Cougar Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 14.

