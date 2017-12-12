Arrows soaring

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee’s girls’ basketball team cruised to a pair of wins last week to run its record to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Buckeye Division.

The Arrows began the week with a one-sided win over The Miami Valley School, 66-8, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, then used a strong second quarter to pull away from visiting Dixie for a 66-35 win on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Against Miami Valley, Shawnee held the Rams to four or fewer points in each quarter. The Arrows led 14-2 after the first quarter and 28-6 at the half.

Shawnee held the Rams scoreless in the third quarter as it extended the lead to 46-6.

Against Dixie, the Arrows led 17-10 after the opening quarter, then outscored the Greyhounds 21-6 in the second quarter to take control of the contest.

Shawnee outscored Dixie 28-19 in the second half.

The Arrows had four players score in double figures led by senior Malorie Plaugher’s 17. Junior Nicole Sims scored 16. Juniors Brenna Woodard and Jenna Lovely scored 11 and 10 respectively.

The Arrows have a busy week scheduled as they face the team which knocked them out of the tournament last year and also face the defending league champs — both road games.

Shawnee was scheduled to play at Arcanum — the team which beat them in the sectional final last year — on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

On Thursday, the lead for the SWBL Buckeye Division will be up for grabs when the Arrows travel to Waynesville. The Spartans won the division a year ago with an 11-1 record and are considered the team to beat once again this year.

Both teams will enter the contest unbeaten in league play.

Shawnee will close out week with a road trip to Northridge — a team Waynesville beat 109-22 last week — on Saturday.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_psgbk1-1.jpg Preble Shawnee senior Malorie Plaugher scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Arrows to a 66-35 win over Dixie on Thursday, Dec. 7. With the win, Shawnee has now won five straight and are 4-0 in the SWBL Buckeye Division. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_psgbk3-1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_psgbk4-1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_psgbk5-1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_psgbk6-1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_psgbk7-1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_psgbk8-1.jpg

