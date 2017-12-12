Makena Laird’s 20 points leads National Trail’s girls’ basketball team to a 48-32 win over Lincoln

CAMBRIDGE CITY, INDIANA — Makena Laird led National Trail’s girls’ basketball team to a second straight victory on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Laird, a sophomore, scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Blazers to a 48-32 win over Lincoln. She also had three steals.

Trail jumped out to a 14-9 lead after the first quarter and led 22-19 at the half.

The Blazers outscored the Eagles 26-13 in the second half, including 16-3 in the decisive fourth quarter.

“Our (team) played a good game last night, getting a win over Cambridge Lincoln out of Indiana,” Trail Coach Michael Paige said.

Junior Savanna Abner added 10 points, five steals and three rebounds. She was also a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Junior Bobbi Grimes also had six points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Trail (2-1) has a busy week ahead.

The Blazers were scheduled to host Northridge on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Trail will begin Cross County Conference play, at home, on Thursday against Twin Valley South and will close out the week with a trip to Arcanum on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

