South struggles in loss to Miami East

CASSTOWN — Twin Valley South’s girls’ basketball team ran into a buzz-saw last week at Miami East.

The Panthers were caught on their heels right from the outset in suffering an 80-21 defeat.

The loss was the second straight for South, which fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Cross County Conference.

The host Vikings raced out to a 31-10 lead after the opening quarter and led 52-15 at the break. South was held to just six points in the second half, including scoring just one point in the final eight minutes.

The Panthers were led by seniors Mylan Crews and Kelsie Shafer, who scored eight points each.

South was scheduled to play at Dixie on Monday, Dec. 11 and will close out the week with a pair of games against county and CCC opponents.

The Panthers will visit National Trail on Thursday and will host Tri-County North on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

