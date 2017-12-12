Poor shooting costs EHS in losses

EATON — Eaton’s girls’ basketball team struggled through a pair of poor shooting performances last week which resulted in two losses.

The Eagles shot just 29 percent (14-for-48) and committed 24 turnovers in a 40-33 loss to visiting Talawanda on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Senior Bailee Worley led the Eagle with nine points and five rebounds. Junior Becca Mowen added seven points. Freshman Kylee Pitsinger chipped in six points. Junior Annika Gels led the team with nine rebounds and sophomore Bailey Shepherd had a team-high five steals.

Eaton held an 8-7 lead after the first quarter but trailed 13-12 at halftime. The Eagles were down 23-21 heading into the final quarter, where they were outscored 17-12.

On Saturday, Eaton made just 19 percent (14-of-72) of its shots and turned the ball over 23 times in a 57-37 loss to Oakwood on Saturday, Dec. 9 in a Southwestern Buckeye League contest.

Eaton held a 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Jills opened the second quarter on an 8-2 run to take the lead for good. After the Eagles cut the lead to 18-15, Oakwood closed out the first half on a 9-0 run for a 29-15 lead.

Shepherd led Eaton with 10 points and eight rebounds. Pitsinger added nine points and nine rebounds, while Mowen contributed six points, six rebounds and three steals. Worley had four points, 10 steals and 10 rebounds and Gels chipped in five points.

Eaton (1-5, 0-3 SWBL) was scheduled to host Tri-County North on Monday, Dec. 11 in a non-league contest. They are scheduled to host Brookville on Thursday, Dec. 14.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk1-1.jpg Eaton’s Becca Mowen defends an Oakwood player during the first half of the Eagles 57-37 loss on Saturday, Dec. 9. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk2-1.jpg Eaton’s Becca Mowen defends an Oakwood player during the first half of the Eagles 57-37 loss on Saturday, Dec. 9. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk3-1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk4-1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk5-1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk6-1.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH