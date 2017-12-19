Eaton stops North, Brookville

EATON — Eaton’s girls’ basketball team snapped a four-game losing skid with a pair of wins last week.

The Eagles rolled past county foe Tri-County North 57-37 on Monday, Dec. 11, before besting Brookville 44-30 on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Against North, Eaton outscored the Panthers 22-6 in the third quarter, taking advantage of several turnovers.

Leading 23-20, the Eagles opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run over the first six minutes.

Eaton was led by junior Becca Mowen, who scored a career-high 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four blocked shots.

Sophomore Bailey Shepherd had nine points and a team-high nine rebounds. Freshman Alexis Miller had eight points, six rebounds and four steals.

Senior Bailee Worley tossed in seven points to go along with six assists and sophomore Ashley Earley chipped in seven points and pulled down six rebounds.

Freshman Kylee Pitsinger had five points and eight rebounds and junior Annika Gels added six rebounds and three steals.

North was led by sophomore Aubrey Stupp’s 15 points. Senior Megan Polling chipped in six.

Eaton collected its second win of the week rallying from three-point, third quarter deficit, against Brookville. It was also the Eagles first division win of the season.

Eaton held a 12-9 lead after the first quarter and led 19-16 at the half.

Brookville opened the third quarter with an 8-2 run to take a 24-21 with 5:31 remaining. From there, Eaton held the Blue Devils scoreless over the next 9:44 to take a 40-24 lead.

Shepherd led Eaton with 14 points, seven steals, five rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists.

Gels had nine points and four rebounds. Worley contributed seven points, four rebounds and four assists.

Eaton limited the Blue Devils to 21 percent shooting (12-for-57) and forced 22 turnovers.

Eaton (3-5, 1-3 SWBL) is scheduled to play at Preble Shawnee (7-2) on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Eaton junior Annika Gels drives to the basket during the second half of the Eagles 44-30 win over Brookville on Thursday, Dec. 14. With the win, Eaton improved to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the SWBL Southwestern Division. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk1-2.jpg Eaton junior Annika Gels drives to the basket during the second half of the Eagles 44-30 win over Brookville on Thursday, Dec. 14. With the win, Eaton improved to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the SWBL Southwestern Division. Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk2-2.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk3-2.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk4-2.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk5-2.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk6-2.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk7-1.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk8-1.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk9.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk10.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_ehsgbk11.jpg Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald

Eagles snap four-game skid

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH