Shawnee remains unbeaten after pair of victories

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team remained undefeated with a pair of wins last week.

The Arrows cruised to victories over Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division foes Carlisle and Dixie.

Shawnee used a big third quarter to pull away from the Indians on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Leading 29-23, the Arrows outscored Carlisle 28-9 in the third quarter en route to a 73-45 win.

Shawnee placed four players in double-digits led by senior Chase Thompson’s 17 points. He also had nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Senior Joey Bates added 12 points and four rebounds. Junior Tyler Worley contributed 11 points and senior Austin Moore tossed in 10 points, four steals and three rebounds.

Senior Levi Lewis had nine point and five rebounds, while senior Bo Higgins added eight points. Senior Andrew Monnin pulled down eight rebounds.

The Arrows improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SWBL Buckeye Division with a 57-37 win at Dixie on Friday, Dec. 15.

Shawnee led 16-9 after one quarter and 25-18 at the half, before pulling away in the second half.

Lewis, Moore and Monnin all scored in double figures.

Lewis had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Moore has 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Monnin contributed 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. Thompson chipped in six points and led the team with 10 rebounds.

Shawnee was scheduled to host Franklin on Tuesday, Dec. 19, then will have 10 days off before hosting its own holiday tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 29-30.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

