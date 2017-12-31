Tri-County North girls basketball team splits pair of games

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s girls’ basketball team split a pair of games last week.

North opened the week with a 52-46 win over visiting Dixie on Monday, Dec. 18, then let a double-digit lead get away in a 50-43 loss to Arcanum on Thursday.

Against Dixie, North grabbed a 17-14 after one quarter, but were outscored 15-9 in the second quarter and went into halftime down 29-26.

A low scoring third quarter, put the Panthers back in front, 34-33.

“We pushed the ball up the floor better and we ran our offense better (in the second half),” North Coach Jessica Cherry said. “I think that was a key part.”

Against Arcanum, the Panthers raced out to a 10-0 lead, holding the visitors score for almost five and a half minutes.

North held a 24-22 lead at halftime and still led 32-31 heading into the final eight minutes.

North (3-5, 0-3 CCC) is scheduled to play at Bradford on Thursday, Dec. 28 and will host Franklin-Monroe on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Tri-County North freshman Sidney Jackson attempts a shot during the Panthers game with Dixie on Monday, Dec. 18. North picked up a 52-46 win to snap a three-game losing streak. Tri-County North coach Jessica Cherry gives her team some instruction during a game against Dixie on Monday, Dec. 18. North won 52-46.