Franklin Monroe girls basketball team shuts down National Trail

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe’s smothering defense helped the Lady Jets build a big lead early and propelled them to a 51-29 Cross County Conference victory over National Trail on Thursday, Dec.28.

Franklin Monroe limited National Trail to just 8 points in the first half, 5 in the first quarter and 3 in the second quarter. The strong defense also led to some fast-break scoring opportunities for the Jets.

It was Corina Conley who had the hot hand early as she scored 6 of the game’s first 7 points and put FM up 6-1. Belle Cable and Kennedy Morris got in the scoring column in the final three minutes of the opening quarter and helped put the Jets up 12-5 at the end of the period.

Audrey Cable got into the scoring column in the second quarter. Belle Cable, Morris and Conley also added to their totals, and Franklin Monroe increased its advantage to 22-8 by halftime.

Franklin Monroe added an outside scoring threat to its repertoire early in the third quarter when Belle Cable drained a pair of 3-pointers. The Jets also remained strong inside and increased their lead to 36-19.

In the fourth quarter Stella Shellabarger, Chloe Brumbaugh and Chloe McGlinch also got in the scoring column for Franklin Monroe as the Jets closed out a 51-29 victory.

Conley led Franklin Monroe with a game-high 18 points on Thursday. Also for the Jets, Belle Cable scored 15 points, Morris scored 8, Audrey Cable scored 4, Brumbaugh scored 2, McGlinch scored 2, and Shellabarger scored 2.

Evan Byrd led National Trail with 11 points in Thursday’s game. Also for the Blazers, Makena Laird scored 7 points, Davlyn Werner scored 5, Savanna Abner scored 2, Caitlin Gilland scored 2, Lexi Benedict scored 1, and JaLynn Byrd scored 1.

Franklin Monroe improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the CCC with the win against National Trail. The Jets will travel to Tri-County North on Thursday.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

