Blazers winning streak reaches 4

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s boys’ basketball team ran its winning streak to four after a pair of wins last week. The Blazers are now 8-3 on the season.

NT opened the week with a non-conference game against Seton High School (Richmond, Ind.) on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The contest was a game of runs, according to NT coach Mike Harrison, starting with National Trail jumping out to 9-0 lead out of the gate. Seton responded, however, with nine straight of their own to tie it and start a back and forth first half.

The biggest run of the game began late in the second quarter with Seton up 29-27. Two Travis Hunt free throws were followed by a pair of Drake Cunningham free throws, and then a 3-pointer by Josh Bishop at the first half buzzer. A Cameron Harrison 3-pointer to start the second half finished the 10-0 run that put Trail up 37-29.The lead never fell below four points the rest of the game.

Travis Hunt led the Blazers with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Dalton Mason added 12 points and nine rebounds. Cameron Harrison had 12 points and five assists while Zach Woodall added with eight points and six rebounds.

“Seton is a difficult to team to play against.” Harrison said. “They drive it very hard and got us into some of the worst foul trouble we’ve had in the first half, but we had kids come off the bench and give us great minutes.

“Travis Hunt was huge for us tonight as well. When others were not having great nights and battling foul trouble, he came up big for us at both ends of the floor.”

National Trail followed up with a big in on the road in Cross County Conference action, taking on Miami East. The Blazers led the entire game, on their way to a 44-41 win. With the win, the Blazers improved to 2-2 in the CCC.

Hunt and Harrison led the offense in the first half, combining for five 3-pointers against the Miami East zone.

“A very big road league win for us,” Harrison said. “We really needed to shoot free throws better to be able to put the game away, but I felt our defensive effort was outstanding.

“We moved the ball and found shooters in the first half, and in the second half when they adjusted, we did a good job attacking the basket and drawing fouls. Hopefully we will knock more of those free shots down in the future.”

The Blazers lead reached as many as 14 points, 36-22 in the third. NT had trouble at the free throw line in the final period, converting only 4-of-14. As a result, Miami East was able to get as close as three as time expired.

Harrison led the team with 15 points while Dalton Mason added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Adam Eyler handed out five assists.

The Blazers were scheduled to host Covington on Tuesday, Jan. 9. They will visit Bethel on Friday, Jan. 12 and host Brookville on Saturday, Jan. 13.