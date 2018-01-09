Shawnee girls riding 4-game winning streak

CAMDEN — After a two-week break, Preble Shawnee’s girls’ basketball team returned to the court and came away with a pair of wins.

Shawnee last played a game on Dec. 21 — a 51-43 win over Eaton — before playing Cincinnati Christian on Thursday, Jan. 4 and Monroe on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Arrows downed Cincinnati Christian 53-23 and beat Monroe 55-51.

With the wins, Shawnee (10-2, 5-1 SWBL) has now won four straight.

Against CC, Shawnee raced out to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and led 33-10 at halftime.

Seven players scored five or more points, led by senior Malorie Plaugher’s 13. Shelbie Brown scored nine and had nine rebounds, while Nicole Sims and Brenna Woodard each had eight. Jenna Lovely, Logan Hollon and Cami Hollon each contributed five.

Against Monroe, Shawnee jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, but found itself behind in the third quarter. The Arrows grabbed the lead with just under three minutes to play and never looked back.

Lovely led the way with 13 point and 11 rebounds. Sims added 12 points, four assists and four rebounds. Brown contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

Woodard chipped in with eight points and Plaugher added seven points and six rebounds.

For the game, Shawnee was 26-of-39 from the foul line, while the Hornets were just 6-of-12.

Shawnee is scheduled to host Carlisle on Thursday, Jan. 11 and will travel to Dixie on Saturday for a pair of SWBL Buckeye Division games.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH