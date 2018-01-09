Arrows suffer first SWBL loss

MADISON TWP. — After opening the season with seven straight wins, Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team has dropped two straight — with its most recent loss being its first league setback.

The Arrows shot just 24 percent (12-of-50) from the field in a 41-32 loss at Middletown Madison on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The loss comes on the heels of a 62-53 defeat in the finals of the Preble Shawnee Holiday Tournament to Tri-County North.

Shawnee, despite the poor shooting performance, led 8-2 after the first quarter and held a 17-9 halftime lead. The game was tied at 24-24 heading to the fourth and the Arrows had the lead early in the fourth.

But the Mohawks held Shawnee scoreless for nearly six minutes to take control of the game.

Bo Higgins and Chase Thompson led the Arrows with eight points each. Levi Lewis added six and Joey Bates chipped in with fine. Thompson pulled down a team-high nine rebound and had three blocked shots.

Shawnee (7-2, 3-1 SWBL) was scheduled to travel to league-leader Northridge (7-5, 4-0 SWBL) on Tuesday, Jan. 9 for a key contest. The Arrows are scheduled to host Monroe in an SWBL crossover game on Friday, Jan. 12.

Preble Shawnee's Joey Bates puts up a shot during the Arrows SWBL contest at Madison on Saturday, Jan. 6. Bates scored five points and had seven rebounds, but Shawnee shot just 24 percent from the field and suffered its first league loss, 41-32.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

