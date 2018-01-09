Tri-County North girls split; falls to F-M, beats UC

LEWISBURG — Franklin Monroe beat Tri-County North 72-43 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Franklin Monroe took a 14-9 first quarter lead and increased its advantage to 36-25 by halftime. The Jets led 54-30 through three quarters on their way to a 29-point win.

Aubrey Stupp led Tri-County North with a game-high 22 points. Also for the Panthers, Megan Poling scored 14 points, Shyanna Baker scored 5, and Maddie Flory scored 2.

Audrey Cable led Franklin Monroe with 17 points in the win. Also for the Jets, Chloe Brumbaugh scored 16 points, Corina Conley scored 14, Stella Shellabarger scored 10, Kennedy Morris scored 7, Chloe McGlinch scored 6, and Chloe Peters scored 2. Conley also had 11 rebounds to give her a double-double.

On Saturday, Poling dropped in a game-high 26 points to lead the Panthers to a 66-56 win over Union County (Ind.).

North (4-7, 0-5 CCC) was scheduled to play Newton on Monday, Jan. 8. They are set to host Stivers on Wednesday and play at Mississinawa Valley on Thursday.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_tcngbk1.jpg Tri-County North’s Megan Poling drives to the basket during the Panthers basketball game with Franklin-Monroe on Thursday, Jan. 4. North fell to the Jets 72-43, but bounced back with a 66-56 win over Union County (Ind.) on Saturday. Poling scored a game-high 26 in the win. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_tcngbk2.jpg Tri-County North’s Megan Poling drives to the basket during the Panthers basketball game with Franklin-Monroe on Thursday, Jan. 4. North fell to the Jets 72-43, but bounced back with a 66-56 win over Union County (Ind.) on Saturday. Poling scored a game-high 26 in the win. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_tcngbk3.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_tcngbk4.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_tcngbk5.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_tcngbk6.jpg