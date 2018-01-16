Arrows ready for showdown

PREBLE COUNTY — With two wins last week, Preble Shawnee’s girls’ basketball team set up a showdown with Waynesville for the top spot in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Buckeye Division.

The Arrows beat visiting Carlisle 43-32, behind a career-high 26 points from junior Brenna Woodard on Thursday, Jan. 11, then cruised by host Dixie, 61-36 on Saturday.

Shawnee (12-2, 7-1 SWBL) will host Waynesville (12-0, 6-0 SWBL) on Saturday.

“That’s the one we’re eye-balling, but we’re making sure we’re taking care of business against teams not as good as Waynesville,” Shawnee coach Kevin Schaeffer said.

The Arrows lone league loss was a 46-41 setback at Waynesville on Dec. 14. It was also Shawnee’s last loss. They have won six straight since.

Shawnee and Carlisle played to a 7-7 tie after the first quarter, but the Arrows used 13-4 second quarter to take control of the game.

“We have matchup issues with Carlisle. They’re scrappy. They work really hard defensively. The way they play they don’t let our post players get involved too much. We could have got them involved a little bit more,” Schaeffer said. “When you play a team like Carlisle that really packs it in and tries to limit the scoring, you’ve got to have a kid step up and knock down shots and Brenna was that kid today. She (also) did her job on the defensive end. I told her that’s the best game she’s played all year on both ends of the court.”

Jenna Lovely added seven points, six rebounds and five steals.

Stupp scores 43 in TCN win

Tri-County North sophomore Aubrey Stupp scored 43 points to lead the Panthers to a 65-43 win over Mississinawa Valley on Thursday, Jan. 11.

North fell behind 13-5 after the first quarter, but outscored the Blackhawks 22-8 in the second to take a 27-21 lead at half.

North switched defenses in the third quarter and was able to frustrate the home team. In the second half, North outscored M-V, 38-22, to secure the win.

“As a coach it’s awesome to watch the whole varsity team fight and play hard and did great things things as whole,” North coach Jessica Spitler said. “To top off the night all 11 panthers pushed hard to assist Aubrey to help break this score record. Definitely a proud coaching moment for me.”

The previous record was 40 points by Rachel Heindl.

The night before, North snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-34 win over Stivers.

North overcame a 21-17 halftime deficit for the win. The Panthers outscored the Tigers 19-4 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Megan Poling had 15 points. Stupp scored 23 and had seven blocked shots, four steals, five assists and eight rebounds.

Moral victories adding up for Eaton

Playing close games against tough competition has become the norm for Eaton’s girls basketball team over the past few weeks. Actual wins, though, have been hard to come by.

Eaton dropped two more close games last week to a pair of teams which beat them by double-digits the first time they played. The Eagles lost to Monroe 67-56 on Thursday, Jan. 11 and suffered a 43-39 loss at Oakwood on Saturday.

”It was our best shooting night of the season (19-36 FGs), but it’s also the first time all season we simply couldn’t slow a team down in the half court despite our best efforts,” Eaton coach Dave Honhart said of the Monroe game. “The game was close until late in the third quarter when their transfer player, Olivia Wells really took over. She is a difference-maker and makes them much more dangerous than the first time we played them, as evidenced by their win over league-leading Valley View two days later. We moved the ball well, coming up with 13 assists and Emily Dungan and Bailey Shepherd both had career highs.”

Dungan scored 27 points on 7 of 8 shooting, plus 12 of 18 at the free throw line and Shepherd was 9 of 14 from the floor.

“We had emphasized toughness all week and I felt we really matched Monroe’s toughness on the floor, which is a big step in the right direction for us. I was disappointed in the loss, but proud our effort,” he said.

“On Saturday we fell in a heart breaker at Oakwood 43-39. Again it shows our improvement, as they beat us by 20 at our place the first time. This time we handled their full court pressure and changing defenses; we just couldn’t get any outside shots to drop. We did a good job defensively and worked the ball effectively to score repeatedly inside, but you become much easier to guard around when outside shots just aren’t dropping,” Honhart said. “We were down 21-12 at halftime. Our players did a great job executing a couple of adjustments we talked about at halftime and Ashley Earley played the best game of her career, scoring 7 points. She had a 3-point play with around 4 minutes to go to cut the lead to 10, but over the next 2 minutes Oakwood was able to push the lead back to 6 and we had to foul them late. Becca Mowen (13 points) hit a pair of three-pointers in the final seconds as we scrambled to catch up.”

Honhart feels his team plays hard and has a competitive spirit.

“I love my team’s competitive spirit and dedication to improving every day. They get on the ground, they never quit and they play very, very hard for each other. They are a joy to coach; we just need to learn to get over the hump and play from ahead or complete comebacks against tough teams,” he said. “The old saying is true, you learn to win close games by winning close games. We are much better than our players probably realize, as they level of the league is really strong right now. As long as we keep improving our fundamentals, growing our culture and developing our toughness we will start to win games like these.”

This week Eaton (4-9, 1-6 SWBL) was scheduled to play at National Trail on Monday, Jan. 15. They are to host league-leading Valley View on Thursday and travel to Brookville on Saturday.

Eaton will also host its annual Winter Fun and Fitness Night on Saturday at Eaton Middle School for girls in grades 1 thru 6. It costs $10 and runs from 6-9 pm.

South falls to F-M

The Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beat Twin Valley South 63-22 on Thursday, Jan. 11, for its 10th win of the season.

Franklin Monroe led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter and 29-13 at halftime. The Jets increased their lead to 49-17 in the third quarter on their way to a 41-point victory.

Madison Johnson led Twin Valley South with 6 points. Also for the Panthers, McKenzie Neal scored 4 points, Evelyn Woodgeard scored 4, Abby Bingham scored 3, Kelsie Shafer scored 3, and Mylan Crews scored 2.

South (5-8, 2-5 CCC) was scheduled to host Middletown Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and will travel to Newton on Thursday, Jan. 18.

NT falls twice

National Trail’s girls basketball team fell to 5-7 overall and 2-5 in the Cross County Conference with a pair of losses last week.

Trail lost to Newton 65-26 on Thursday, Jan. 11. Makena Lair led the way with eight points and Davlyn Werner added seven.

Trail fell behind early 14-5 after one and was down 25-13 at halftime. The Indians put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring the Blazers 23-3.

On Saturday, visiting Tri-Village handed the Blazers a 60-29 defeat.

Evan Byrd led the way with 10 points and Lexi Benedict added seven.

Trail was scheduled to host Eaton on Monday and will travel to Ansonia on Thursday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

