Blazers rout Covington, 69-39; Arrows win

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail’s boys’ varsity basketball team pushed its overall record to 9-3 season with a convincing win over Covington on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 69-39 win was keyed by a 31-5 run starting late in the first quarter.

The Blazers jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but Covington trimmed to lead to four, 14-10, late in the first quarter. NT then went on a 31-5 run lasting through the midpoint of the third quarter to go up 45-15.

The Blazers played well on both ends of the court as National Trail shot 55 percent from the floor on the night while holding Covington to just 28 percent.

Travis Hunt had an outstanding overall game with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and six assists without committing a turnover. Zach Woodall added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Dalton Mason had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Cameron Harrison had 15 points and

Adam Eyler handed out five assists.

“We played a pretty complete game,” coach Mike Harrison said. “We were sharing the ball on the offensive end all night, and with the exception of a brief two-minute stint at the end of the third quarter, I felt we were locked in at the defensive end as well.”

The Blazers scheduled game on Friday was postponed due to weather conditions. NT was set to play at Bethel High School in a Cross County Conference matchup.

The Blazers, who have won five straight, will get back into CCC action on Friday, Jan. 19, hosting Ansonia. They are scheduled to play at Muncie Burris on Saturday.

Arrows hand Polar Bears first league loss

Preble Shawnee handed Northridge its first SWBL Buckeye Division loss, 57-50, on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Senior Chase Thompson led the way with a team-high 17 points. He also had six rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Tyler Worley added 13 points and Joey Bates tossed in 12. Austin Moore contributed seven points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Arrows led 14-10 after the first quarter and trailed 25-22 at halftime. Shawnee cut the lead to 41-40 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Arrows game with Monroe on Friday, Jan. 12 was postponed.

Shawnee (8-2, 4-1 SWBL) is scheduled to play at Carlisle on Friday, Jan. 19 and will visit Tri-County North on Saturday in a rematch of the finals of the Preble Shawnee Holiday Tournament.

North falls to Bethel, 64-55

Defending Cross County Conference champion Bethel got a test Tuesday night at Tri-County North, but the Bees built enough of an early lead to put away a 64-55 victory to improve to 10-2 on the season.

More importantly, though, the Bees are now 6-0 in the CCC, the only team without a loss in league play. Tri-County North fell to 6-4 on the season and 1-3 with the loss, leaving Franklin Monroe and Mississinawa Valley in second place with one loss apiece — losses at Bethel’s hands.

“We were definitely rusty in the first quarter. You could tell (because) we gave up over 20 points that quarter. Just did not play good defense,” North coach Joe Smith said. “I think Bethel’s the team to beat in the CCC. By no means am I upset with the loss, it just hurts. The game never got out of reach. My guys fought for 32 minutes. We gave them everything we had.”

“They’re one of the better teams in the league,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said of North. “We wanted to be able to go inside more often, and when we were able to do that, we had a lot of success. We’ll take the league win, for sure.”

North was scheduled to play Ansonia on Friday, Jan. 12, but the game was postponed due to poor weather conditions. The Panthers are scheduled to host Tri-Village on Friday, Jan. 19 and Preble Shawnee on Saturday.

South can’t contain Tigers

Twin Valley South’s stretch of tough games continued last week with the Panthers hosting Ansonia on Tuesday, Jan. 9. South allowed the visitors to knock down 10 3-point shots and suffered a 60-46 setback. The loss was the the third straight for South, which was also playing without leading scorer Willie Bowman for the third straight game.

South held a 13-9 lead after the first quarter and trailed 24-23 at halftime. Ansonia made sever three-pointers in the second half, including four in the decisive third quarter when they extended its lead to 45-32.

Travis Lovely led South with 12 points. Jayden Bassler scored eight, while Cade Cottingim added seven and Bryant Marker and Ryan Bassler each contributed six.

The Panthers game with Tri-Village on Jan. 12 was postponed.

South (5-7, 3-3 CCC) is scheduled to host Newton on Friday, Jan. 19.

Eagles fall again

Eaton suffered a 61-30 loss at Edgewood on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The Eagles game with Valley View on Jan. 12 was postponed.

Eaton (1-12, 0-5 SWBL) was scheduled to host Tippecanoe on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and will visit Monroe on Friday, Jan. 19.

(Editor’s note: Eddie Mowen Jr. contributed to this story)

