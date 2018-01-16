Monebrake wins Top Gun

ALLIANCE — Eaton’s Wade Monebrake knocked off the top three seeds to win the Top Gun Invitational at 132 pounds.

Monebrake scored a 1-0 decision over top-seeded Eric Super of Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s in the championship bout to improve to 25-2 on the season.

Monebrake opened the tournament with a pin of Zane Richards of Austintown Fitch in 36 seconds. In his second match, he scored a 6-2 decision over Nick Smith of Minerva.

In the quarter finals, Monebraker downed No. 3 seed Zac Williams, of Delaware Hayes, 10-2. In the semis , he beat No. 2 seed Sam Laure of Beaver Local 3-2.

“Wade is reaping the success of a lot of time and effort that he has put in and continues to invest. He continues to build and improve,” Eaton coach Mark Silvers said.

Silvers called the TGI one of the “toughest” in the state.

“This tournament has long been one of the toughest in the state and we use it as a measure for where we are as far as development in the season. One of the ways we measure where we are is if they make it to the second day of the tournament,” he said. “This year we had six guys wrestling on Saturday which is the most we have had”

In addition to Monebrake, Seth Hodapp (160), Spencer Reynolds (182), Christian Michael (195) and Tyler Schmidt (220) and Seth Bowman (285) all reached the second day of the tournament.

“They competed well and the team is improving weekly,” Silvers said.

Eaton will host Greeneview Saturday, Jan. 20. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at noon.

“(This is) a great opportunity to watch a hard working group of young men as they build to March,” Silvers said of encouraging the community to come out and support the team.

Panther Invitational canceled

Tri-County North canceled its own invitation on Saturday, Jan. 13, due to poor weather conditions.

Up next

National Trail was scheduled to host Bishop Fenwick and Tri-County on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and is scheduled to compete at Eaton on Saturday.

Preble Shawnee is scheduled to host Arcanum on Thursday, Jan. 18.

In addition to competing at Trail on Tuesday, TCN is slated to travel to Triad on Saturday.

Twin Valley South is off until the Eaton Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26-27.

Eaton’s Wade Monebrake stands atop the podium after winning the Top Gun Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 13. Monebrake knocked off the top three seeds in succession to win the 132-pound weight class. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_ehs_wr.jpeg Eaton’s Wade Monebrake stands atop the podium after winning the Top Gun Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 13. Monebrake knocked off the top three seeds in succession to win the 132-pound weight class.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

