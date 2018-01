Eaton 4th at own invite

EATON — Eaton placed fourth at the 48th Annual Eaton/Sam Ridder Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 27 in the 22-team field.

The Eagles tallied 143.5 points and finished behind Chaminade Julienne (183), Hamilton Ross (179) and Valley View (155). National Trail was 21st (20) and Twin Valley South (18) was 22nd.

Eaton had three wrestlers reach championships matches with junior Wade Monebrake winning the 132-pound division beating Ayyoub Muhammed of Thurgood Marshall, 3-1.

Spencer Reynolds placed second at 182, falling 8-4 to Hunter Johns of CJ. Seth Bowman lost to Jacob Padilla of Wayne by pin at 285 to finish second.

Overall, Eaton had eight wrestlers place.

Christian Michael was third at 195. Logan Chapin was fifth at 145. Cameron Schmidt (138), Seth Hodapp (160) and Tyler Schmidt (220) all finished sixth.

National Trail’s Peyton Lane finished third at 132 pounds.

Eaton will next wrestle at Covington on Saturday, Feb. 3 in its final tuneup before the Southwestern Buckeye League Tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16-17 at Milton-Union.

National Trail is scheduled to wrestle at Twin Valley South on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Team scores:

1. Cham. Julienne 183.0; 2. Ross 179.0; 3. Valley View 155.0; 4. Eaton 143.5; 5. Wilmington 133.0; 6. Wayne 129.5; 7. Edgewood 127.5; 8. Carroll 109.0; 9. Franklin 93.0; 10. Milton-Union 84.0; 11. Reading 74.0; Shawnee 74.0; 13. Oakwood 69.0; 14. Bellbrook 66.5; 15. Arcanum 48.0; 16. Talawanda 36.0; 17. Washington 34.0; 18. Thurgood Marshall 31.0; 19. Waynesville 29.0; 20. Tippecanoe 27.0; 21. National Trail 20.0; 22. Twin Valley So. 18.0;

First Place

106: Josh Miller (Edgewood) dec. Wilber Compress (Reading) 8-4; 113: Kaleb Ream (Shawnee) dec. Justin Mills (Valley View) 9-6; 120: Jake Gentry (Ross) dec. Tyler Woods (Franklin) 5-2; 126: Isaiah Wortham (Cham. Julienne) dec. Sean Conway (Carroll) 10-3; 132: Wade Monebrake (Eaton) dec. Ayyoub Muhammed (Thurgood Marshall) 3-1; 138: Ben Sherrill (Bellbrook) dec. Brayden Ploehs (Ross) 2-1; 145: Micah Marshall (Cham. Julienne) dec. Caleb Blake (Tippecanoe) 6-3; 152: Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) dec. David Frederick (Cham. Julienne) 4-2; 160: Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) dec. Sean Mondello (Talawanda) 6-3; 170: Blake Coy (Carroll) dec. Gage Johnson (Franklin) 7-3; 182: Hunter Johns (Cham. Julienne) dec. Spencer Reynolds (Eaton) 8-4; 195: Stone Day (Valley View) pin Hunter Lester (Franklin) 4:58; 220: Jared Kleff (Wayne) dec. Jamen Hill (Carroll) 5-3 SV; 285: Jacob Padilla (Wayne) pin Seth Bowman (Eaton) 0:44.

Third Place

106: Ethan Mayo (Valley View) maj. dec. Cameron Haney (Arcanum) md 9-0; 113: Cameron Smart (Wilmington) dec. Olathe Siegla (Edgewood) 7-3; 120: Sam Eastes (Wilmington) dec. Peyton Brown (Milton-Union) 6-5; 126: Nolan Boyle (Edgewood) pin Dominic Davidson (Wilmington) 1:38; 132: Peyton Lane (National Trail) dec. Thomas McGraw (Cham. Julienne) 4-2; 138: Justin Boyle (Edgewood) dec. Nicholas Machuca (Cham. Julienne) 5-2; 145: Dylan Schenck (Milton-Union) dec. Issia Johnson (Reading) 8-6; 152: Zane Nelson (Washington) dec. Carston King (Oakwood) 3-0; 160: Isaac Allen (Wilmington) pin Larkin Wellbaum (Milton-Union) 2:52; 170: Garrett Boyle (Ross) dec. Canon Ford (Wilmington) 5-4; 182: Sam Matthews (Shawnee) pin Dylan Robinson (Edgewood) 0:52; 195: Christian Michael (Eaton) pin Bennet Pelquin (Bellbrook) 3:30; 220: Carter Winch (Oakwood) pin Perry Gardiner (Valley View) 4:21; 285: Alex Coleman (Ross) pin Trent Wilson (Valley View) 2:51.

Fifth Place

106: Ben Breaker (Ross) dec. Eli St. Pierre (Waynesville) 11-9; 113: Chris Rau (Cham. Julienne) maj. dec. Aaron Beckman (Milton-Union) md 9-0; 120: Lance Roberts (Cham. Julienne) dec. Garrett Terrell (Valley View) 3-2; 126: Talon Webb (Ross) maj. dec. A.J. Lewandowski (Oakwood) md 12-4; 132: Dustin Robins (Reading) maj. dec. Ethin Hoffman (Arcanum) md 10-2; 138: Colton Robins (Reading) pin Cameron Schmidt (Eaton) 4:17; 145: Logan Chapin (Eaton) forfeit Jon Hoover (Wayne) Forfeit; 152: Logan Iams (Ross) dec. Dominic Finch (Shawnee) 6-1; 160: Dylan Grey (Edgewood) dec. Seth Hodapp (Eaton) 7-0; 170: Hunter Ernst (Valley View) forfeit Rocky Stark (Cham. Julienne) Forfeit; 182: Austin Hamblin (Ross) pin Jared Kremer (Franklin) 4:27; 195: Brady Bergefurd (Wilmington) pin Griffen Peacock (Ross) 3:33; 220: Tom Coleman (Ross) dec. Tyler Schmidt (Eaton) 4-3; 285: Conner Barton (Wilmington) pin Nate Glossip (Franklin) 0:56.

Eaton's Wade Monebrake controls his first round match against Bryan Quiroz of Carroll during the 48th Annual Eaton/Sam Ridder Invitational on Friday, Jan. 26. Monebrake, who won his 100th match of his career earlier in the week, won the 132-pound division.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

