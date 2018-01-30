Panthers win third straight

PLEASANT HILL —Despite a slow start, Tri-County North’s boys’ basketball team was able to pull away from host Newton on Friday, Jan. 26, for a 70-47 win.

The win was the third straight for the Panthers, who improved to 9-4 overall and 4-2 in the Cross County Conference.

North fell behind 16-14 after the first quarter, but rallied to take a 28-23 halftime lead.

“We started off slow,” North coach Joe Smith said. “(The) first quarter for us was sloppy. (We) didn’t come out and play good defense and gave up 16 points. (In the) second quarter the intensity picked up and we only allowed seven points for quarter. We mixed in zone and man and made them make some mistakes.”

North took control of the in the third quarter by outscoring the Indians 25-12 to take a 53-35 lead.

“(The) third quarter was the big quarter for us,” Smith said. (In the) fourth quarter we played well and finished the game strong,”

Dillon McCullough led the Panthers with 31 points. Dylan Stinson had 19, while Brian Stinson and Preston Jackson each had seven.

North was scheduled to host Milton-Union on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The Panthers are scheduled to host Mississinawa Valley on Friday and National Trail on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

