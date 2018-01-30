Shawnee wins three straight

CAMDEN — After his team lost to state-ranked Waynesville last weekend, Preble Shawnee girls’ basketball coach Kevin Schaeffer was certain his team would bounce back.

His team proved him right this week.

The Arrows rolled to three straight, convincing wins to improve to 15-3 overall and 8-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Buckeye Division.

After a slow start, Shawnee cruised past host National Trail, 64-35, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, then hammered Northridge, 65-31, on Thursday, before closing out the week with an easy win over Twin Valley South, 66-31, on Saturday.

“We always love the wins,” Schaeffer said. “This was the win (Twin Valley South) of the three I appreciated the most because they did it the right way. They came out on fire, got that score kind of out of hand early, then we got a chance to work on some defensive things that we needed to work on.”

Shawnee raced out to a 30-8 lead against the Panthers at the end of the first quarter and was up 40-16 at halftime.

Junior Nicole Sims led the way with 19 points, including nine in the third quarter. Jenna Lovely had 15, with 13 coming in the first quarter. Brenna Woodard had 14. Shelbie Brown added eight.

The 15 win surpasses last season’s total of 14.

“Things are good,” he said. “All-in-all, we’re super happy. We did what we were supposed to.”

Against, Trail, the Arrows needed a buzzer-beating shot at the end of the first quarter to take a 15-14 lead. From there, Shawnee controlled the contest as they extended the lead to 30-18 at halftime.

Shawnee opened the third quarter with a 14-7 run to push the lead to 44-25 with 2:50 to play and was up 49-29 after three.

The Arrows had three players reach double figures in scoring. Woodard had 17, Malorie Plaugher added 14 and Lovely chipped in 11. Brown and Logan Hollon added eight and seven respectively.

Against Northridge, Plaugher had 18 points and five rebounds. Woodard tossed in 17 and Sims added 12 points, five steals and four assists.

Shawnee was scheduled to play Bishop Fenwick on Monday, Jan. 29. The Arrows are scheduled to travel to Tri-County North on Wednesday and will play at Middletown Madison on Saturday.

Preble Shawnee’s Nicole Sims drives to the basket during the Arrows game at Twin Valley South on Saturday, Jan. 27. Shawnee jumped out to a 30-8 first quarter lead and cruised to a 66-31 win. Sims finished with 19 points. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_psgbk1-2.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Nicole Sims drives to the basket during the Arrows game at Twin Valley South on Saturday, Jan. 27. Shawnee jumped out to a 30-8 first quarter lead and cruised to a 66-31 win. Sims finished with 19 points. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee’s Logan Hollon puts up a shot during the Arrows game with National Trail on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Shawnee cruised to a 64-35 win. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/01/web1_psgbk2-2.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Logan Hollon puts up a shot during the Arrows game with National Trail on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Shawnee cruised to a 64-35 win. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

