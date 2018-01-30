Arrows, Panthers compete at LCC

LIMA — Preble Shawnee had four wrestlers place at the LCC Thunderbird Invitational this past weekend, while Tri-County North had one grappler reach the podium.

As a team, Shawnee placed 14th with 66 points and TCN was 26th with 39 points in the 43-team invitational. Miami East won the meet with 196 points. Troy Christian was second with 188.5 and Nelsonville-York was third with 164.5.

The meet was held on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26-27 and features some of the state’s top Division III programs.

Shawnee’s Travis Howard finished fifth at 138 pounds. Drew Combs took sixth at 152 pounds. Tyler Stevenson was seventh at 220 and Rylan Roberts was eighth at 113 pounds.

North’s Andrew Hutchinson palced sixth at 120 pounds.

Preble Shawnee will be off until the the SWBL tournament on Feb. 16, at Milton-Union.

Tri-County North will be at Twin Valley South on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Team scores:

1. Miami East 196.0; 2. Troy Christian 188.5; 3. Nelsonville-York 164.5; 4. Oak Harbor 127.5; 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 126.0; 6. Coldwater 125.5; 7. Swanton 124.0; 8. St. John 120.5; 9. Allen East 111.0; 10. Ayersville 103.5; 11. Covington 102.5; 12. Mechanicsburg 91.5; 13. Carey 74.0; 14. Preble Shawnee 66.0; 15. Wayne Trace 63.0; 16. Woodmore 62.5; 17. St. Joseph C.C. 62.0; 18. Blanchester 59.0; Bluffton 59.0; 20. Newark Cath. 58.0; 21. Columbus Grove 54.0; 22. Lakota 48.5; 23. Hicksville 43.0; 24. W. Liberty-Salem 40.5; 25. Lima C.C. 40.0; 26. Tri-County North 39.0; 27. Calvert 37.0; 28. Greeneview 34.5; 29. Cory-Rawson 34.0; 30. Madeira 32.5; 31. St. John’s 31.5; 32. Carlisle 27.0; 33. New London 22.0; 34. Northridge 21.5; Spencerville 21.5; 36. Patrick Henry 19.0; 37. McComb 18.5; 38. Mariemont 12.0; 39. Hillsdale 11.0; 40. Triad 10.0; 41. Pandora-Gilboa 8.0; 42. Dixie 7.0; 43. Lincolnview 3.0; Sum. Co. Day 3.0;

First Place

106: Olivia Shore (Miami East) dec. Caleb Schroer (Troy Christian) 7-5; 113: Chase Caprella (Allen East) dec. Cael Vanderhorst (Covington) 7-2; 120: Graham Shore (Miami East) maj. dec. Ethan Turner (Troy Christian) md 16-7; 126: Tyler Bauer (Wayne Trace) maj. dec. Kaleb Nickels (Miami East) md 13-4; 132: Jacob Edwards (Troy Christian) dec. Noah Inboden (Nelsonville-York) 1-0; 138: Alex Isbrandt (Miami East) dec. Jared Ford (Troy Christian) 3-1; 145: Joey Caprella (Lima C.C.) dec. Nate Vasquez (St. Joseph C.C.) 4-3; 152: Chase Moore (Swanton) dec. David Cumberledge (St. John) 3-2; 160: Colt Yinger (Nelsonville-York) tech. fall Grant Goecke (Ottawa-Glandorf) tf 20-4; 170: Jacob Lagoa (St. John) pin Tyler Speelman (Nelsonville-York) 2:57; 182: Daniel Beemer (Ottawa-Glandorf) dec. Tanner May (Carey) 6-1; 195: Craig Montgomery (Troy Christian) maj. dec. Landen Luginbuhl (Bluffton) md 9-1; 220: Donovan McCollister (Nelsonville-York) dec. Noah Price (St. Joseph C.C.) 5-4; 285: Derrick Elrod (St. John) maj. dec. Tommy Lytle (Swanton) md 9-1;

Third Place

106: Tyler Davis (Oak Harbor) dec. Collin Yinger (Nelsonville-York) 5-3 SV; 113: Brian Chmielewski (Coldwater) pin Tyler Sandwisch (Woodmore) 4:23; 120: Cameron Dickman (Oak Harbor) pin Darion Tracy (Ayersville) 3:56; 126: Isaac Hernandez (Ottawa-Glandorf) dec. Jackson Hugentobler (Madeira) 10-9 SV; 132: Tad Jensen (Oak Harbor) tech. fall Johnny Schirmer (Blanchester) tf17-2; 138: Nick Burgard (St. John) maj. dec. Max Neiling (Patrick Henry) md 13-3; 145: Zane Strubler (Miami East) maj. dec. Miciah Ankney (Hicksville) md 13-2; 152: Billy Luft (Newark Cath.) dec. James Badial-Luna (Bluffton) 5-2; 160: Ryan Marvin (Swanton) dec. Seth Obringer (Coldwater) 5-2; 170: Connor Kwiat (Calvert) dec. Danny Rosales (Ottawa-Glandorf) 4-0; 182: Garrett Neth (Allen East) pin Damon Beatty (Troy Christian) 2:08; 195: Major Stratton (W. Liberty-Salem) pin Colton Snyder (Nelsonville-York) 1:58; 220: Brenden Dalton (Miami East) dec. Nick Baker (Troy Christian) 4-2; 285: Thomas Schwieterman (Coldwater) def. Liam Kirkpatrick (Newark Cath.) Default;

Fifth Place

106: Luke Stroud (Mechanicsburg) dec. Jordan Kennedy (Allen East) 4-0; 113: Reece Mullholand (Carey) dec. Garrett Kowalak (Miami East) 9-2; 120: Zack Schaller (Swanton) dec. Andrew Hutchison (Tri-County North) 10-4; 126: Matthew Dewitz (Oak Harbor) pin Kobe Boggs (Coldwater) 4:29; 132: Ben Stroud (Mechanicsburg) pin Garrett Shreve (Ayersville) 1:39; 138: Travis Howard (Preble Shawnee) dec. Lucas Freeman (Allen East) 6-2; 145: Austin Awan (Troy Christian) forfeit Gage Pachlhofer (Swanton) Forfeit; 152: Keringten Martin (Covington) dec. Drew Combs (Preble Shawnee) 3-2; 160: Dakota Oswalt (Ayersville) forfeit Christian Blank (St. John) Forfeit; 170: Dustin Knapp (Mechanicsburg) dec. Hunter Showalter (Wayne Trace) 3-2; 182: Peter Magsig (Woodmore) maj. dec. Matthew Welker (Miami East) md 10-0; 195: Gage Kerrigan (Covington) pin Hunter Miles (Ayersville) 1:54; 220: Dylan Sargeant (Columbus Grove) maj. dec. Jake Sage (Oak Harbor) md10-2; 285: Dakota Klotz (Lakota) dec. Ethan Schlack (Carey) 6-3 TB;

Seventh Place

106: Gabe Sutton (Wayne Trace) dec. Kellan Anderson (Covington) 9-5; 113: Carson Tracy (Ayersville) dec. Rylan Roberts (Preble Shawnee) 9-6; 120: Drake Carmean (Allen East) pin Robert Berry (Woodmore) 1:25; 126: Riley Richards (Covington) dec. Tyler Stoodt (Cory-Rawson) 9-2; 132: Justin Sigler (Coldwater) maj. dec. Jay Goetz (Spencerville) md 14-2; 138: Darry Endicott (Lakota) dec. Jordan Hinegardner (Lima C.C.) 4-1; 145: Brent Siefker (Ottawa-Glandorf) maj. dec. Gage Huston (Blanchester) md 17-3; 152: Trevor Franks (Lakota) dec. Travis Ferguson (Miami East) 3-1; 160: Jaron Patterson (Mechanicsburg) dec. Deontae` Davis (Cory-Rawson) 14-10; 170: Caden Brown (Ayersville) dec. Zayne Reed (W. Liberty-Salem) 7-3; 182: Justin Wieging (St. John’s) pin Nick Brown (Ayersville) 0:46; 195: Dakota Sargeant (Columbus Grove) pin Trent Pheonix (Carey) 4:41; 220: Ty Stevenson (Preble Shawnee) dec. Greg Wilson (Swanton) 2-1 TB; 285: Brennan Davies (Allen East) dec. Jeff Meyer (Columbus Grove) 5-3;

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

