TVS students recognized

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education recognized students Jacob Wells and Mylan Crews for outstanding sport achievements during a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The students were recognized for fall activities they had yet to be recognized for.

“One negative with what we’re dealing with in our league right now is that we don’t have enough recognized boys soccer teams. I think there are four or five, depending on the year. As a result, our soccer kids do not get recognition from our CCC. When we met and recognized those kids, there were two things we left off,” Superintendent Bob Fischer said.

“After we had given all the other awards, I noticed two additional awards. Always looking for a way to get kids to come to a board meeting I thought, let’s do this in January. So, as a result of that we do have two kids we are recognizing for fall activities.”

He started by recognizing soccer player Jacob Wells.

“Jacob [Wells] is being recognized as a First Team Soccer for Mid Miami Valley West and he was also nominated as a First Team Soccer for All Miami Valley. Again, that is a great honor and shows you the hard work that are kids have. I guarantee that if we would have had a CCC recognition, he would have been recognized for that,” Fischer said.

Next, Fischer called up Mylan Crews, who was recognized for her outstanding volleyball achievements.

“Our last individual, who of course is not a stranger to being recognized, is Miss Mylan Crews. She received a recognition for Division Four Volleyball and she was a First Team Southwest Ohio All District, which is a great honor.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

