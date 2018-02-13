Panthers cap off busy stretch, lose 2 of 3 games

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s boys basketball team entered the week riding a five-game winning streak, but by week’s end the Panthers had dropped two of three contests.

North coach Joe Smith said he believes his team may have been feeling the effects of playing six games in 12 days.

The Panthers opened the week with a 60-46 loss to Cross County Conference foe Franklin-Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in a game played at F-M.

“We struggled. We came out flat in the first half got down more than 18. Had a nice run in the third but never got the lead down under ten,” Smith said. “Nothing really to say it was just and ugly game for us.”

Dillon McCollough paced the Panthers with 22 points. Brian Stinson added 10.

On Friday, North held off a Bradford team that has won only once this season, 67-60.

“Very competitive game from the start. They were extremely aggressive I felt and we didn’t match the intensity at times. We did just enough to hold on to win,” Smith said.

McCullough tossed in 41 points on the night. Preston Jackson scored 10 and Brian Stinson chipped in with nine.

North closed out the week with a 63-61 loss at Dixie on Saturday, Feb. 10.

“Effort was not on our side in the first half,” Smith said. “We didn’t play good defense at all giving up 40 points in the first half. Intensity was just down. We made a great run in the second half and took the lead but just couldn’t do enough of the little things to hold on to a win.”

McCullough had 19, while Brian Stinson scored 12. Drew Heindl added 10 and Preston Lairson scored eight.

“My overall thoughts we are a little worn down. We have played six games in 12 days will finish the season with nine games in 17 days,” Smith said. “We need to find something to push us through and on to the tournament.”

The Panthers (13-6, 6-3 CCC) are scheduled to play three games this week to close out the regular season. North was schedule to host Covington on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and will play at Arcanum on Friday and Ansonia on Saturday.

