Eaton swimmers advance to district meet

TROTWOOD — Eaton’s swim team will be well represented at this weekend’s district meet.

The Eagles qualified three relay teams and five individuals from the sectional meet at Trotwood on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10, to take part in the district meet on Friday, Feb. 16, at the Miami Rec Center.

The boys 200 medley relay team of Conley Mitchell, Tyler Gregory, Josh Pool, Nate Crammer enters the district as the No. 11 seed.

The 200 free relay team of Tyler Gregory, Nate Crammer, Josh Pool, Aaron Scholl is seeded ninth.

Tyler Gregory qualified in the 50 free and is seeded fourth and also moved on in the 100 free as the No. 4 seed.

Crammer also advanced in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.

Pool will also compete in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

Mitchell will compete in the 500 free and 100 back.

For the girls, the 200 medley relay of Maddie Baker, Lauren Ferguson, Sasha Taxter, and Abby Liddy advanced.

Ferguson also qualified in the 200 free and 100 breaststroke.

Taxter is the second alternate in the 100 butterfly.

“I would like to acknowledge those on the swim team who may not be moving on but have made tremendous progress this year. Our first year swimmers who have never swam on a team before Cade Carter, Dawson Brubaker, Brooke Caplinger, Rachel Charles, and Rachel Buckler all put in hard work and dedication to be competitive and swimming the hardest events by the end of the year,” Eaton coach Kajsa Ruebush said. “I am truly impressed with them. Swimming is not an easy sport to just jump into and they did it very well.”

Shelby Slade ended National Trail’s first swim season ever this past Saturday by swimming the 50 free (31:89.) and the 500 free (7:48.13).

“I can’t wait to see what next year brings,” Ruebush said, who is also the coach for Trail.

At the district, the boys will swim in the morning session and the girls will compete in the afternoon session.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH