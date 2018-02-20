Arrows win final three games of season; ready for postseason

CAMDEN — It was busy final week of the season for Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team and a successful one.

The Arrows won all three games to finish the regular season 17-5 overall and 9-3 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division.

Shawnee opened the week on Monday, Feb. 12 with a home game against Monroe and won 60-48.

“We got off to a really good start and led 19-8 after one and 33-18 at half. Our defense did a great job of getting the game moving. Monroe is very disciplined and likes to work the ball around with a lot of patience,” Shawnee coach Dale Spitler Jr. said. “Our defense and pressure got the game going up and down and that’s when we are at our best. Chase Thompson played an excellent game with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Joey Bates had 17 points and Austin Moore has 12 points and 6 assists.”

On Tuesday, the Arrows played Bellbrook at home and won 52-49.

“Bellbrook finished the year as co-league champs with Franklin, who we also beat earlier this year. It was our fourth game in five nights and our guys were dead,” Spitler Jr. said. “Toward the end of the game we barely had enough legs to even shoot free throws, but we have a really gutty group and found a way to get it done. On paper it’s one of our best wins of the season. I’m really proud of the way our guys played during this tough stretch. Joey Bates and Tyler Worley each had 16 points.”

On Friday, Shawnee played Milton-Union at home on senior night and won 70-35.

Andrew Monnin led the Arrows with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chase Thompson had 14 and Tyler Worley had 10.

“We have six seniors on our team and it’s a special group. They have won 34 games over the last two years including a 20-4 league record. This year they led the entire SWBL, both sides, in rebounds per game and steals per game, and were second in the whole league in assists per game,” Spitler Jr. said.

Shawnee, the No.6 seed, will begin tournament play on Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m. against No. 7 Dayton Christian. The game will be played at Vandalia-Butler High School.

“We have a little momentum going right now and hope to keep it going into the tournament. We play a very good Dayton Christian team our first game so it’s not going to be easy at all but we are excited for the opportunity,” Spitler Jr. said.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk1-2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk2-2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk3-3.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk4-2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk5-2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk6-2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk7-2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk8-2.jpg Preble Shawnee senior Tyler Worley looks to pass to a teammate during the Arrows win over Monroe on Monday, Feb. 12. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk9-2.jpg Preble Shawnee senior Tyler Worley looks to pass to a teammate during the Arrows win over Monroe on Monday, Feb. 12. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk10.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk11.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk12.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk13.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk14.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk15.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk16.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk17.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_psbbk18.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH