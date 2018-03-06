Eaton’s Monebrake wins district; headed to state

WILMINGTON — Wade Monebrake has been wrestling with a lot of confidence this year and for good reason.

The Eaton junior has been nearly unbeatable on the mat this season and will take a 45-2 record into this coming weekend’s state wrestling tournament after winning a Division II District championship at 132 pounds Saturday, March 3.

Eaton sent eight wrestlers to the Division II District at Wilmington and finished 12th with 41.5 points. St. Paris Graham continued its dominance winning the district title with 341 points.

“The district tournament is the best and worst part of the wrestling season,” Eaton coach Mark Silvers said. “It either leads to a trip to Columbus for the state championships or an abrupt end to a season for some and an end of a high school career for others.”

Monebrake was the Eagles lone state qualifier.

“Wade is the first wrestling District Champion the program has had in at least 20 years and Wade did it with style and class,” Silvers said.

Monebrake won all four of his matches by a combined score of 28-5.

“He only had two offensive points scored against him in the meet,” Silvers said. “He enters the state tournament with a 45-2 record and a lot of focus and confidence. He just needs to keep doing what has brought him to this point in the season.”

At 106, freshman Owen Hewitt finished a great rookie season winning his first match before losing in the consolation quarterfinals.

“Owen has learned and grown all season finishing with a 21-18 record. With work in the off season there are great things in the future,” Silvers said.

At 152, sophomore Zac Schmidt finished his rookie season with a trip to the district championships.

“His progress was awesome to watch. He struggled early in the season and then capped off his season placing third at the SWBL and sectional tournaments. With his attitude, we are really looking forward to watching him grow,” Silvers said.

Seth Hodapp (160) finished his senior season with a sectional championship and then going 2-2 losing in the match to qualify to state.

“Seth had a good year going 26-19. With the schedule we compete in any time a wrestler has 20 wins he has had a very good season,” Silvers said.

Spencer Reynolds (182) finished his senior year 33-11, going 2-2 at the district tournament.

”Spencer was a team leader on and off the mat and has set the bar high, both on and off the mat,” Silvers said.

At 195, Christian Michael finished his senior season 23-20, going 1-2 at the district.

”Christian improved this season over doubling his win from last season. He has set a great example for his younger brother to follow,” Silvers said.

Tyler Schmidt (220) finished up 27-18 losing in the second round of the consolation matches.

”His improvement this season has been huge,” Silvers said. “First he blows out his knee in football, so he had to adjust to wearing a huge bulky brace. Then worked like crazy. He had three varsity wins last year. To go from 3 to 27 is amazing. Very proud of him.”

Junior Seth Bowman (285) had great season of growth finishing 2-2 at the district to go 28-12 on the year.

”If he puts in a good off season and continues to learn and improve Seth could have a great senior year,” Silvers said.

The state tournament will be held Thursday-Saturday, March 8-10. Doors open at 2 p.m. on Thursday and wrestling is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. for Division III, 4:10 p.m. for Division II and 5:35 p.m. for Division I.

Team scores:

1. Graham Local 341.0; 2. Cham. Julienne 104.5; 3. Circleville 100.0; 4. Valley View 75.0; 5. Ross 71.0; 6. Goshen 68.0; 7. Wilmington 56.0; 8. Westfall 53.0; 9. Logan Elm 52.0; 10. Bellefontaine 47.0; 11. Norwood 45.0; 12. Eaton 41.5; 13. Carroll 40.0; 14. Miami Trace 38.0; 15. WCH Washington 32.0; Hillsboro 32.0; 17. Spr. Northwestern 30.0; 18. Indian Hill 26.0; 19. Spr. Shawnee 24.5; 20. Fairfield Union 23.0; Franklin 23.0; Clinton-Massie 23.0; 23. Greenville 22.0; Alter 22.0; 25. Ben. Logan 21.0; 26. Tippecanoe 20.5; 27. Bellbrook 20.0; New Richmond 20.0; McNicholas 20.0; 30. Batavia 19.0; 31. Kenton Ridge 18.0; Zane Trace 18.0; 33. Trotwood-Madison 17.0; Wyoming 17.0; 35. Monroe 16.0; McClain 16.0; 37. Thurgood Marshall 14.0; 38. Urbana 11.0; 39. Mt. Healthy 10.0; Badin 10.0; 41. Oakwood 6.0; 42. Ponitz CTC 4.0; 43. Unioto 3.0; Taylor 3.0; Meadowdale 3.0; Aiken 3.0; 47. Hughes 0.0; Fenwick 0.0; West Carrollton 0.0; Day. Northridge 0.0; Shroder 0.0;

First Place

106: Chase Huff (Goshen) dec. Trace Braun (Graham Local) 5-2;

113: Tanner Jordan (Graham Local) dec. Trey Finnerty (Circleville) 10-3;

120: Nate Keaton (Circleville) maj. dec. Alek Martin (Graham Local) md10-1;

126: Caleb Brooks (Circleville) dec. Nick Moore (Graham Local) 3-1;

132: Wade Monebrake (Eaton) dec. Casey Ragle (Norwood) 5-2 TB;

138: J.D. Stickley (Graham Local) pin Ben Sherrill (Bellbrook) 1:46;

145: Mitch Moore (Graham Local) pin Micah Marshall (Cham. Julienne) 0:53;

152: Joey Sanchez (Graham Local) dec. David Frederick (Cham. Julienne) 11-4;

160: Ryan Thomas (Graham Local) tech. fall Isaac Allen (Wilmington) tf23-8;

170: Rocky Jordan (Graham Local) pin John Mark Williams (Indian Hill) 1:01;

182: Hunter Johns (Cham. Julienne) dec. Andrew Shaffer (Graham Local) 6-2;

195: Gage Braun (Graham Local) dec. Stone Day (Valley View) 3-1 OT;

220: Johnny Shafer (Graham Local) dec. Mikey Addis (Norwood) 4-3;

285: Conner Barton (Wilmington) dec. Lane Cluff (Hillsboro) 8-3;

Third Place

106: Kaleb Ream (Spr. Shawnee) dec. Ethan Mayo (Valley View) 5-0;

113: Jake Gentry (Ross) maj. dec. Josh Dunn (Goshen) md9-0;

120: Bryce Davis (Kenton Ridge) maj. dec. Keegan Kohler (Fairfield Union) md10-2;

126: Isaiah Wortham (Cham. Julienne) pin Jordan Hoselton (Zane Trace) 3:25;

132: Isaiah Stickley (Graham Local) def. Ayyoub Muhammed (Thurgood Marshall) Default;

138: Cole Houser (Ben. Logan) pin Jacob Lees (Spr. Northwestern) 3:48;

145: Caleb Blake (Tippecanoe) maj. dec. Jonas Proffitt (Westfall) md13-3;

152: Yima Nyamor (Wyoming) dec. Zane Nelson (WCH Washington) 3-1;

160: Jack Forschner (Alter) dec. James Munro (Miami Trace) 8-6;

170: Gage Johnson (Franklin) maj. dec. Blake Coy (Carroll) md11-2;

182: Nathan Snyder (Spr. Northwestern) dec. Daniel Greiner (Batavia) 7-4;

195: Jackson Gear (McNicholas) maj. dec. Bowen McConahay (Logan Elm) md9-0;

220: Ben Davis (Circleville) dec. Bruno Pattison (Bellefontaine) 5-4;

285: Alex White (Westfall) pin Andrew Arnold (Goshen) 2:02;

Fifth Place

106: Andrew Stachler (Greenville) dec. Jorden Zigo (Trotwood-Madison) 4-2;

113: Joey Dima (Valley View) dec. Chanston Moll (Westfall) 6-3;

120: Gaige Reeves (Bellefontaine) dec. Justin Mills (Valley View) 8-5;

126: Sean Conway (Carroll) dec. Mcale Callahan (Miami Trace) 2-1;

132: Thomas McGraw (Cham. Julienne) maj. dec. Mason Downs (Circleville) md11-1;

138: Jacob Mikesell (Greenville) dec. Peyton Bennett (Logan Elm) 3-2;

145: Casey Washburn (New Richmond) dec. Braeden Butler (Logan Elm) 8-3;

152: Logan Iams (Ross) maj. dec. Keegan Rawlins (McClain) md10-1;

160: Caleb Linton (Logan Elm) dec. Ross Lennon (Clinton-Massie) 10-6;

170: Chris Conger (WCH Washington) dec. Dawson Miller (Bellefontaine) 9-4;

182: Jack Anders (Miami Trace) pin Garrett Gross (Bellefontaine) 4:34;

195: Deegan Boris (Hillsboro) dec. Kegen Rogers (Badin) 2-0;

220: Tom Coleman (Ross) pin Jamen Hill (Carroll) 2:28;

285: Alex Coleman (Ross) pin Khrizdon Van Hoose (Graham Local) 0:47;

Eagles finish 12th

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

