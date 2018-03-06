Lane advances to state

TROY — National Trail sophomore Peyton Lane placed third at the district wrestling meet to qualify for the Division III state wrestling tournament, scheduled for this weekend.

As a team, Trail finished 30th with 20 points. Preble Shawnee was 31st with 19.5 and Tri-County North was 36th with 11. Miami East was the team champion with 140 points.

In all, a total of 11 wrestlers represented the county at the district tournament. Preble Shawnee had six, Tri-County North four and National Trail one.

Lane improved his record to 32-2 going 4-1 at the Division III District Tournament at Troy’s Hobart Arena on Friday and Saturday, March 2-3.

Lane won his fist match by pin over Cole Mergler of Miami East in 50 seconds. In the second round, Lane scored a 10-1 decision over Justin Sigler of Coldwater.

In the semis, Lane lost to two-time state placer Jacob Edwards of Troy Christian, 3-1. It was the first loss for Lane since the semifinals of the Eaton Invitational in late January.

Lane bounced back with a 9-0 win over Ben Stroud of Mechanicsburg, before pinning Preston Platfoot of Versailles in 3:57 for third place.

Shawnee’s Travis Howard came up one match shy of advancing to state. The freshman went 3-3 at the districts to finish sixth and finished the season 34-12 at 138 pounds.

Ty Stevenson went 3-3 and fell one match short of qualifying for state. He finished the year 27-7.

Preble Shawnee’s Rylan Roberts went 0-2 at 120 pounds to finish the season 26-16.

Shawnee’s Triston Engle went 0-2 and ends the year 16-18.

Kanyon Schall was 0-2 and finished the year 21-18 for the Arrows.

Shawnee Bryce Abner qualfied for the district tournament but was unable to compete.

Tri-County North’s Andrew Hutchinson went 1-2 at 120 pounds. He concludes the season 29-9.

North’s Hunter Heck went 1-2 at 126 pounds to finish the season 20-16.

The Panthers Chayse Eby, who made the field as an alternate, went 0-2 and finished the year 18-18.

Tristen Hayslett went 2-2 for North and ends the year 24-14.

The state tournament will be held Thursday-Saturday, March 8-10 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Doors open at 2 p.m. on Thursday and wrestling is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. with Division III.

Team scores:

1. Miami East 140.0; 2. Troy Christian 135.0; 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 99.5; 4. Bethel-Tate 90.0; 5. Covington 79.0; 6. Versailles 78.0; 7. Coldwater 76.0; 8. Allen East 75.0; 9. Indian Lake 73.0; 10. Legacy Christian 71.0; 11. Mid. Madison 62.5; 12. Greeneview 51.5; 13. East Clinton 38.5; 14. S. Char. SE 37.0; 15. Columbus Grove 36.0; 16. Reading 35.5; 17. Mechanicsburg 35.0; 18. Bluffton 34.0; 19. Lima C.C. 32.0; 20. Williamsburg 31.0; 21. Wayne Trace 28.0; Milton-Union 28.0; 23. Arcanum 27.0; 24. Bethel 26.0; 25. Blanchester 24.0; 26. Cin. Co. Day 22.5; 27. Chil. Southeastern 22.0; 28. Ada 21.5; 29. Bid. River Valley 21.0; 30. National Trail 20.0; 31. Day. Christian 19.5; Preble Shawnee 19.5; 33. Greenon 19.0; 34. West Liberty-Salem 16.5; 35. MVCA 16.0; 36. Tri-County North 11.0; 37. Adena 9.5; 38. Del. St. John’s 8.0; 39. Cory-Rawson 7.0; Brookville 7.0; 41. Spencerville 6.5; 42. Waynesville 6.0; Huntington 6.0; Madeira 6.0; 45. Triad 4.5; 46. Northeastern 4.0; 47. Deer Park 3.0; Dixie 3.0; Clermont NE 3.0; Wellston 3.0; DeG. Riverside 3.0; 52. Lehman Cath. 2.5; 53. Carlisle 2.0; 54. Paint Valley 1.0; 55. South Gallia 0.0; Parkway 0.0; Twin Valley So. 0.0; Ironton 0.0; No. College Hill 0.0; Mariemont 0.0; Lincolnview 0.0; Hillcrest 0.0;

First Place

106: Wyatt Riddle (East Clinton) maj. dec. Kellan Anderson (Covington) md9-0;

113: Ethan Turner (Troy Christian) dec. Cael Vanderhorst (Covington) 6-4 SV;

120: Graham Shore (Miami East) pin Drake Carmean (Allen East) 3:21;

126: Tommy Hoskins (Legacy Christian) pin Devan Hendricks (Greeneview) 1:04;

132: Jacob Edwards (Troy Christian) dec. Clint Brown (Legacy Christian) 6-4;

138: Alex Isbrandt (Miami East) dec. Jared Ford (Troy Christian) 5-1;

145: Joey Caprella (Lima C.C.) pin Chase Sumner (Ada) 4:24;

152: Matt Hall (Bethel-Tate) dec. Clatyon Schirmer (Blanchester) 7-1;

160: Dylan Knotts (Indian Lake) Default Grant Goecke (Ottawa-Glandorf) Default;

170: Kellen Calhoun (Bethel) dec. Danny Rosales (Ottawa-Glandorf) 5-2;

182: Daniel Beemer (Ottawa-Glandorf) pin Garrett Neth (Allen East) 1:54;

195: Deandre Nassar (Bluffton) pin Zach Banks (Mid. Madison) 5:43;

220: Brenden Dalton (Miami East) dec. Cole Mefford (Indian Lake) 5-4;

285: Brian Stears (Williamsburg) pin Thomas Schwieterman (Coldwater) 2:50;

Third Place

106: Wilber Compress (Reading) tech. fall Teagan Hendricks (Greeneview) tf16-1;

113: Chase Caprella (Allen East) dec. Max Boaz (Cin. Co. Day) 5-2;

120: Trey Sander (Bethel-Tate) maj. dec. Jacob Poling (Versailles) md15-5;

126: Kaleb Nickels (Miami East) maj. dec. Ethin Hoffman (Arcanum) md15-5;

132: Peyton Lane (National Trail) pin Preston Platfoot (Versailles) 3:57;

138: Drew Price (Mid. Madison) dec. Lucas Freeman (Allen East) 10-8;

145: Henry Danishek (Day. Christian) dec. Dylan Schenck (Milton-Union) 4-3;

152: Dillon Walker (Legacy Christian) dec. Keringten Martin (Covington) 5-4 UTB;

160: Jesse Mitchell (S. Char. SE) dec. Seth Henderson (MVCA) 10-5;

170: Dustin Knapp (Mechanicsburg) dec. Craig Montgomery (Troy Christian) 3-1 SV;

182: Connor Dixon (Indian Lake) forfeit Damon Beatty (Troy Christian) Forfeit;

195: Levi Morrison (Greenon) dec. Gage Kerrigan (Covington) 8-3;

220: Bradley Lewis (Bethel-Tate) pin Dylan Sargent (Columbus Grove) 4:52;

285: Jeffrey Ware (Versailles) dec. Jeff Meyer (Columbus Grove) 3-1;

Fifth Place

106: Caleb Schroer (Troy Christian) dec. Olivia Shore (Miami East) 3-2;

113: Jacob Edwards (Bid. River Valley) dec. Brian Chmielewski (Coldwater) 14-7;

120: Lane McCombs (S. Char. SE) dec. Silas Gray (Adena) 6-1;

126: Tyler Bauer (Wayne Trace) pin Isaac Hernandez (Ottawa-Glandorf) 0:59;

132: Ben Stroud (Mechanicsburg) maj. dec. Justin Sigler (Coldwater) md8-0;

138: Colton Robins (Reading) maj. dec. Travis Howard (Preble Shawnee) md8-0;

145: Zane Strubler (Miami East) pin Austin Awan (Troy Christian) 4:56;

152: Josh Fink (Coldwater) dec. John Cline (East Clinton) 10-6;

160: Seth Obringer (Coldwater) maj. dec. Devin Oligee (Mid. Madison) md10-0;

170: Owen Holtke (Bethel-Tate) forfeit Hunter Showalter (Wayne Trace) Forfeit;

182: Quincy Brown (Mid. Madison) dec. Justin Wieging (Del. St. John’s) 2-0 SV;

195: Major Stratton (West Liberty-Salem) pin Matt Schmersal (Ottawa-Glandorf) 1:23;

220: Nick Baker (Troy Christian) maj. dec. Ty Stevenson (Preble Shawnee) md13-5;

285: Chase Jordan (Greeneview) forfeit Isaiah Lafontaine (Chil. Southeastern) Forfeit;

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_ntwr_lane1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_ps_wr_engle.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_ps_wr_howard.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_ps_wr_roberts.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_ps_wr_schall.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_ps_wr_stevenson.jpg Tri-County North’s Chayse Eby battles Jay Goetz of Spencerville during the first round of the Division III district wrestling tournament on Friday, March 2, at Hobart Arena. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_tcn_wr_eby.jpg Tri-County North’s Chayse Eby battles Jay Goetz of Spencerville during the first round of the Division III district wrestling tournament on Friday, March 2, at Hobart Arena. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_tcn_wr_hayslett.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_tcn_wr_heck.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_tcn_wr_hutchinson.jpg

Shawnee, North also represented at the district tournament

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH