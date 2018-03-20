Eaton, Shawnee athletes named All-SWBL in basketball

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton and Preble Shawnee had seven basketball players named first team All-Southwestern Buckeye League and total of 15 players make all-league teams.

Preble Shawnee combined to have five first team picks with the girls claiming three spots and the boys two in the Buckeye Division.

Earning first team for the girls were Jenna Lovely, Nicole Sims and Brenna Woodard.

Honorable mention honors went to Malorie Plaugher and Kaylie Campbell.

For the boys, Joey Bates and Austin Moore were first team selections.

Earning honorable mention were Chase Thompson and Tyler Worley.

For Eaton, Grant Sullender was a first team pick for the boys in the Southwestern Division and Bailey Shepherd was named first team for the girls.

Honorable mention selections went to Emily Dungan and Becca Mowen for the girls and Aaron Tolliver and James Howard on the boys side.

First team selections for the girls in the Buckeye Division were Kristen Dickison of Milton-Union, Christa Harris of Carlisle, Rachel Murray of Waynesville, Aubrey Rains of Waynesville, McKinlee Ruppert of Dixie, Kenzi Saunders of Madison and Marcella Sizer of Waynesville.

Honorable mention honors went to Beyonce Bobbitt of Milton-Union, Olivia Brown of Milton-Union, Lily Campbell of Madison, Sydney Creamer of Dixie, Abby Erisman of Carlisle, Cami Glover of Carlisle, Mariah Harlow of Dixie, Lynzie Hartshorn of Waynesville, Leslie Lane of Northridge, Loraine Reeder of Northridge, Taylor Ritter of Waynesville and Lillie Runnells of Madison.

Rachel Murray of Waynesville was tabbed as player of the year and Tim Gabbard of Waynesville was the coach of the year.

First team honors in the the Southwestern Division went to Abigail Dickson of Valley View, Layne Ferrell of Franklin, Lauren Hapgood of Oakwood, Cassidy Hofacker of Bellbrook, Kyndall Ketterer of Oakwood, Sophie Sloneker of Monroe, Hunter Stidham of Valley View, Bekah Vine of Bellbrook and Olivia Wells-Daniels of Monroe.

Honorable mention selections were Kylie Foos of Oakwood, Maren Freudenschuss of Bellbrook, Brooklynn Hall of Bellbrook, Lauren Legate of Valley View, Kylie Neff of Oakwood, Emily Newton of Franklin, Katlin Pistone of Brookville, Jahsalyn Robinson of Monroe, Jordan Rogers of Franklin, Chloe Smith of Valley View, Erica Thompson of Monroe and Kaylee Wheat of Brookville.

Hunter Stidham and Steve Dickson of Valley View were selected as player and coach of the year.

Rounding out the first team in the Buckeye Division for the boys were Charles Drewery of Northridge, Justin Flor of Carlisle, Twon Hines of Northridge, Levi McMonigle of Madison, Jake Moore of Carlisle, Matthew Warren of Waynesville, Grant Whisman of Madison and Devin Worley of Dixie.

Honorable mention selections were Daniel Albaugh of Milton-Union, Nolan Burney of Carlisle, Anthony Carmichael of Waynesville, Matt Gomia of Madison, Dakota Grise of Dixie, Alex Hurley of Waynesville, TaVaughn Johnson of Northridge, Johnathan Shephers of Carlisle, AJ Shockey of Dixie, Aaron Stone of Milton-Union, Robbie Turner of Northridge and Mason Whiteman of Madison.

Justin Flor of Carlisle was the player of the year and Jeff Smith of Madison was the coach of the year.

In the Southwestern Division, first team picks were Tristan Backas of Monroe, Jack Campbell of Bellbrook, Donnie Crouch of Bellbrook, Jake Gudorf of Brookville, Ben Herman of Valley View, Jared Kinzer of Franklin, Andy Neff of Oakwood, Darren Rubin of Oakwood and Wade Turner of Brookville.

Honorable mention selections were Cole Bundren of Franklin, AJ Denlinger of Brookville, Clayton Erbaugh of Valley View, Hayden Greene of Bellbrook, Logan Hannah of Valley View, Trent Jordan of Oakwood, Payton Knott of Franklin, Jessie McGriff of Brookville, Alex Neff of Oakwood, Shawn Poindexter of Monroe, Caleb Scott of Bellbrook and Marty Zumbiel of Monroe.

Jared Kinzer of Franklin and Donnie Couch of Bellbrook were named as co-players of the year. Donnie Tate of Bellbrook and Brian Bales of Franklin were selected as co-coaches of the year.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH