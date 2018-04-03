Eagles open with win; replacing 11 seniors

EATON — Eaton’s varsity baseball team opened the season on Monday, March 26, with a convincing win over Bellbrook. The weather then took over for the remainder of the week as rain kept teams off the fields.

The Eagles used an 11-run fourth inning to overcome a two-run deficit and take control of the game. Two more runs in the fifth inning made it a run-rule as Eaton won 16-6.

Eaton pitcher Brandon Miller started the game and picked up the win. He went four and two-third innings, striking out four.

The two teams went back and forth in the first half of the game. Eaton opened with a pair of runs in the first inning. Bellbrook, however, came right back scoring three times in the top of the second.

The Eagles tied the game in the third inning with a run, but Bellbrook scored two in the fourth to regain the lead, 5-3. Eaton’s 11-run fourth inning put the game out of reach and set up the run-rule when they scored two runs in the fifth.

Chip Parker led the team with three hits, scoring twice and driving in a run.

Jordan Turner was 2-for-2 and reached base three times with a single, double and a walk. He also drove in five runs to lead the team.

Jarod Lee had two hits, including a double — scored two runs and had two RBI. Miller reached base four times with two hits and was hit by a pitch twice.

Eaton was scheduled to play Bellbrook a second time on Wednesday, March 28 (canceled) and a pair of games against Franklin on Friday, March 30 (canceled) and Monday, April 2.

The Eagles are set to play back-to-back SWBL games against Oakwood on Thursday and Friday, April 5-6. Thursday’s contest will be at home, Friday on the road. Eaton will finish the week with doubleheader at Twin Valley South on Saturday. The first game is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Preview of the season

Coach: Patrick Flanagan, third season.

Last year’s record: 16-7, 9-3 SWBL Southwestern Division

Lost in the 2nd round of postseason last year to Ross 1-0.

Only have one returning starter in Alex Roe (senior). This will be his 3rd year starting at the varsity level in the outfield. (We lost 11 seniors last year).

Brandon Miller (senior) will hopefully carry the load on the mound this year. As well as play some infield and outfield.

Look for Owen Baumann (junior) to have a breakout year. He will play the outfield, pitch, and right now he is hitting in the leadoff spot.

“We have four other seniors who will be leaders for us this year. Griffin Lammers, who will play 1st base, Kasey Wilkin, who will catch, Jordan Lewis, who will play outfield, Chip Parker, who will play second base,” Flanagan said.

Alex McCarty (sophomore) will get his first varsity experience this year. He will play shortstop and Ryan Venable (junior) will do quite a bit of pitching and play some first base.

“I look for us to compete this year. I have a lot of scrappy guys who are going to work hard and expect to win. They are great kids who want to take advantage of their opportunity,” Flanagan said.

Brandon Miller will be counted on this year to help Eaton’s baseball team. The Eagles began the season with a 16-6 win over Bellbrook on Monday, March 26. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Eaton-BB-1.jpg Brandon Miller will be counted on this year to help Eaton’s baseball team. The Eagles began the season with a 16-6 win over Bellbrook on Monday, March 26. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/04/web1_Eaton-BB-3.jpg