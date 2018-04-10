Eaton boys track team wins Talawanda meet; girls third

OXFORD — While spring break left Eaton’s track team short-handed, the Eagles still fared well at the Talawanda quint meet on Thursday, April 5.

“I am very pleased with the efforts and results of the meet. We didn’t have a full squad due to spring break, but overall we had several individual and relay team season best,” McKinney said. “It was a nice field of competition with Talawanda, Cincinnati Harrison, Middletown Madison and Hamilton Badin. The weather cooperated for a change with the temperatures holding in the low 40’s with no winds during the meet. It was actually a great night for a track meet.”

Eaton’s boys won the meet, while the girls team was third.

“Now that our spring break is over, which is always something we have to work around, I’m looking forward to having my full boys and girls teams and see what we are capable of accomplishing in the upcoming weeks. We start this week with our own Eaton Relays and the Twin Valley South Invitational,” McKinney said. “In the first couple of meets this season we have had many athletes step up. Our Seniors, both girls and boys, are doing an outstanding job leading the way with great support from many of our underclassmen.”

McKinney said he is looking forward to the rest of the season.

“The next few weeks are going to tell the coaching staff a lot about the abilities of both teams. I know we are all looking forward to the next few weeks,” he said.

Boys results: 1. Eaton, 91. 2. Badin, 82. 3. Talawanda, 75. 4. Harrison, 62. 5. Madison, 53.

4×800 — 3. Eaton, 9:31.49.

110 hurdles — 4. Gideon Smith, Eaton, 20.37.

100 — 1. Tyler Gregory, Eaton, 11.97.

4×200 — 2. Eaton, 1:40.63.

1600 — 3. Alex Newport, Eaton, 4:56.43. 5. Todd Coates, Eaton, 5:12.44.

4×100 — 3. Eaton, 48.11.

400 — 2. LeKendric Brown, Eaton, 57.34. 4. KeAnthony Bales, Eaton, 58.20

300 hurdles — 2. Gideon Smith, Eaton, 50.51.

800 — 3. Alex Newport, Eaton, 2:15.92. 5. Jack Bortell, Eaton, 2:19.34.

200 — 4. Dylan Sudding, Eaton, 25.25.

4×400 — 1. Eaton, 3:43.05.

Discus — 1. Chase Smith, Eaton, 108-4. 5. Seth Bowman, Eaton, 85-8

Long jump — 4. Tyler Gregory, Eaton, 17-7. 5. Michael Watkins, Eaton, 17-7.

Shot put — 2. Chase Smith, Eaton, 41-7. 5. Spencer Reynolds, Eaton, 36-2.

Pole vault — 1. Seth Hodapp, Eaton, 10-6. 3. Braden Clabaugh, Eaton, 9-0.

Girls results: 1. Talawanda, 137. 2. Madison, 75.5. 3. Eaton, 72.5. 4. Harrison, 48. 5. Badin, 37

4×800 — 1. Eaton, 10:59.65.

100 hurdles — 3. Kylee Kidwell, Eaton, 17.79. 5. Makenzi Cooper, Eaton, 17.99.

4×200 — 2. Eaton, 2:02.80.

1600 — 1. Katie Bassler, Eaton, 5:55.97.

4×100 — 4. Eaton, 57.56.

400 — 5. Jenna Auckerman, Eaton, 1:11.83.

300 hurdles — 2. Kylee Kidwell, Eaton, 55.34.

800 — 1. Sasha Taxter, Eaton, 2:37.54. 3. Destiny Brubaker, Eaton, 2:43.78.

200 — 2. Makenzi Cooper, Eaton, 28.17.

3,200 — 2. Claire Meyer, Eaton, 13:07.18. 5. Rachel Buckler, Eaton, 14:31.69.

4×400 — 2. Eaton, 4:51.77

Discus — 4. Mallory Deaton, Eaton, 95-10

High jump — 4. Cari Metz, Eaton, 4-4. 5. Olivia McCarty, Eaton, 4-0

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

