Elliott, Feck leading the way for Shawnee tennis

CAMDEN — Pierce Elliott and Luke Feck continue to be dominating forces on the tennis court for Preble Shawnee. The duo each improved to 9-0 on the season after winning four matches last week.

Shawnee won three of its four matches last week to improve to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Buckeye Division.

Shawnee opened the week with 5-0 win at Dixie on Tuesday, April 17.

“This was another solid league win for us tonight. These league points are really critical for us to stay in the league race and our players did a nice job picking up all five tonight,” Shawnee coach Dave Hubbard said. “I was really happy with the entire effort of our team”.

Elliott won his match at first singles over Mason Swigart 6-0, 6-1. Feck rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Devin Worley.

At third singles, Allison Zornes beat Alex Perminov 6-3, 6-0.

In doubles play, Hayden Brown and Austin Carter (PS) beat Sam Owens and Steven Brock (D) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 and Brenden Whisman and Jackson Carter (PS) beat Austin Guering and Lucas Simoni (D) 6-4, 6-1.

On Wednesday, Shawnee beat Lebanon, 4-1.

“We had a really complete effort from our team tonight. Our singles players dominated and sealed the win for us. Hayden and Austin did a really nice job at first doubles picking up a fourth point for us in a close, tough match,” Hubbard said.

First singles — Elliott (PS) d. Evan Doughman (L) 6-2, 1-0 (Retired)

Second singles — Luke Feck (PS) d. Joel Robison (L) 6-0, 6-0

Third singles — Allison Zornes (PS) d. Josh Newberg (L) 6-1, 6-1

First doubles — Hayden Brown/Austin Carter (PS) d. Henry Mascall/Noah Bowman (L) 7-6(5), 6-3

Second doubles — Ilya Whitaker/Constantine Stroplos (L) d. Brenden Whisman/Jackson Carter (PS) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

On Thursday, the Arrows suffered a 3-2 loss to Waynesville in SWBL play.

First singles — Pierce Elliott (PS) d. Gehrig Habermehl (W) 6-1, 6-0

Second singles — Luke Feck (PS) d. Ben Muth (W) 6-0, 6-0

Third singles — James Schneider (W) d. Allison Zornes (PS) 6-2, 6-4

First doubles — Seth Sturgill/Daniel Papenak (W) d. Hayden Brown/Austin Carter (PS) 6-3, 6-4

Second doubles — Lucas Pollack/Aaron McNeely (W) d. Brenden Whisman/Jackson Carter (PS) 6-3, 6-4.

Shawnee closed out the week with a 4-1 win over Trotwood-Madison on Friday.

“Our players put together another nice effort tonight all the way down the lineup,” Hubbard said. “Allison had a nice bounce back win after a very tough loss the night before. Luke and Pierce just continue to go about their business and play solid, smart tennis. Matt Back did a nice job in his first varsity appearance this season teaming up with Jackson Carter to pick up a nice win at the second doubles spot.”

First singles — Pierce Elliott (PS) d. Tremain Zachary (TM) 6-0, 6-0

Second singles — Luke Feck (PS) d. Jay Nelloms (TM) 6-1, 6-0

Third singles — Allison Zornes (PS) d. Anthony Patterson (TM) 6-0, 6-0

First doubles — Kaijuan Foster/Zion Moss (TM) d. Hayden Brown/Brenden Whisman (PS) 7-5, 6-3

Second doubles — Jackson Carter/Matt Back (PS) d. Terrance Smith/Tyler Smith (TM) 6-1, 6-3.

The Arrows were scheduled to play Northridge on Tuesday, April 24. They are scheduled to play at Monroe on Wednesday and will host Talawanda on Thursday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

