NT remains perfect in CCC

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s varsity baseball team remained unbeaten in the Cross County Conference after a tough win over Miami East on Thursday, April 19. The 3-0 win pushes the Blazers record to 7-0 in the CCC.

Offensively, Peyton Miller collected two hits with a walk, Hunter Lindsey had a hit and a run batted in, Hunter Michael added a single and a double with an RBI.

Miller was also the winning pitching going six innings with five strikeouts. Cameron Harrison picked up the save pitching the final frame.

National Trail cruised to wins earlier in the week, defeating Covington, 15-3, and Bethel, 13-0.

Against Covington, Peyton Lane went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored. Miller added two hits and scored three runs, while Michael added three hits and drive in five runs.

Trail scored early and often. The Blazers scored three in the first, added five more in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.

Kenny Moore picked up the win tossing 3.2 innings, striking out five.

The Blazers closed out the week with a pair of non-league games. Trail let a four-run lead get away in a 7-6 loss to Greenon on Friday and they fell to Bethel 4-3 on Sunday in a game played at Fifth-Third Field in Dayton.

In both games, Trail allowed the winning runs to score in the last inning as Greenon and Bethel each scored three times in the seventh inning.

The Blazers (8-3) were set to get back into CCC action on Tuesday, May 1, hosting Twin Valley South. The schedule then has them traveling to Arcanum on Thursday and Newton on Friday. The will wrap up the week with a doubleheader at Dixie on Saturday.

