South 2nd, 3rd at Frank Chew Classic

MADISON TWP. — Twin Valley South’s boys track team placed second at the Frank Chew Classic hosted by Middletown Madison on Friday, May 4, while the Panthers girls team finished third.

South’s boys tallied 113.5 points to finish behind Valley View (170.33). Preble Shawnee was seventh with 37.83 and Tri-County North was 10th with 29.

South’s girls scored 92. Valley View won the meet with 152, while host Madison was second with 116. Tri-County North was fifth with 63.5 and Preble Shawnee was seventh with 53.50 points.

Twin Valley South and Tri-County North will compete in the Cross County Conference meet Thursday and Saturday, May 10 and May 12 at Twin Valley South. Preble Shawnee will take part in the Southwestern Buckeye League meet on the same days at Northridge.

Girls results:

100 meters — 1. Mylan Crews (TVS), 12.38. 8. Emma Hale (TCN), 14.20.

200 — 1. Anna Roach (VV), 25.55. 2. Mylan Crews (TVS), 25.64. 7. Emma Hale (TCN), 30.02. 8. Alivia Reek (PS), 30.19.

400 — 1. Grace Stewart (TVS), 1:03.39. 5. Madison Back (PS), 1:08.48. 8. Caiden Duskey (PS), 1:09.41.

800 — 1. Anna Crawford (MC), 2:28.51. 4. Shelby Gearhart (TVS), 2:39.49. 6. Cami Hollon (PS), 2:45.06. 8. Jasie Sarver (TVS), 2:51.73.

1,600 — 1. Emily McMurry (LM), 5:46.39. 2. Zoe Utsinger (TVS), 5:51.44. 6. Jasie Sarver (TVS), 6:39.68.

3,200 — 1. Zoe Utsinger (TVS), 12:57.42. 6. Debbie Tombragel (PS), 15:52.31.

100 hurdles — 1. Hailey Thies (TCN), 15.62. 5. Rylee Horrigan (PS), 18.16.

300 hurdles — 1. Aiden Valenti (VV), 48.86. 5. Rachel Dempsey (TCN), 53.57.

4×100 relay — 1. Twin Valley South, 52.33. 3. Tri-County North, 53.51. 5. Preble Shawnee, 56.05.

4×200 relay — 1. Valley View, 1:48.52. 3. Tri-County North, 1:59.23. 6. Preble Shawnee, 2:03.86.

4×400 relay — 1. Valley View, 4:13.43. 3. Twin Valley South, 4:32.32. 4. Preble Shawnee, 4:42.11. 7. Tri-County North, 5:19.82.

4×800 relay — 1. Twin Valley South, 11:12.58. 4. Preble Shawnee, 12:19.64.

High jump — 1. Hailey Thies (TCN), 5-2. 6. Hailey Brumley (TCN), 4-4. 7. Shelby Gearhart (TVS), 4-4.

Long jump — 1. Hailey Thies (TCN) 17-4.25. 5. Vanessa Mann (PS), 15-3.50. 6. Kylie Campbell (PS), 14-10.75. 8. Madison Johnson, (TVS), 14-8.

Triple jump — 1. Tara Price (MM), 28-10.25. 4. Alivia Reek (PS), 25-4.

Pole vault — 1. Elizabeth Barnett (VV), 10-0. 3. Lizzy Free (TCN), 9-0. 7. Madison Cox (TCN), 8-0. 8. Taylor Clark (TVS), 7-0.

Discus — 1. Savannah Parrish (Car), 114-3. 4. Maggie Johnson (TVS), 85-3. 5. Megan Roell (PS), 82-0.

Shot put — 1. Savannah Parrish (Car), 33-8. 5. Abby Elam (PS), 30-9.75. 7. Maggie Johnson (TVS), 25-7.75.

Boys results:

100 meters — 1. Collin Genslinger (VV), 11.49. 2. Austin Fields (PS), 11.67. 5. Kyler Kohl (TVS), 11.93.

200 — 1. Chris Keener (TVS), 23.92. 2. Kyler Kohl (TVS), 24.06. 3. Tristan Hayslett (TCN), 24.30.

400 — 1. Chris Keener (TVS), 53.39. 5. Greg Ras (TCN), 57.09.

800 — 1. AJ Martinez (VV), 2:09.36. 2. Brandan Wright (TVS), 2:13.14.

1,600 — 1. Nathan Thobe (MM), 4:46.37. 2. Brandan Wright (TVS), 4:48.84. 7. Brandon Smeltzer (TCN), 5:20.17.

3,200 — 1. Nathan Thobe (MM), 10:38.54. 3. Kyle Saul (TVS), 10:51.44. 5. Brandon Smeltzer (TCN), 11:37.09.

110 hurdles — 1. Darion Harris (JN), 18.02. 8. Logan White (TVS), 19.26.

300 hurdles — 1. Konnor Soto (Dix), 45.03. 2. Logan White (TVS), 46.08.

4×100 relay — 1. Valley View, 45.68. 5. Tri-County North, 47.95. 7. Twin Valley South, 50.02.

4×200 relay — 1. Valley View, 1:35.49. 7. Twin Valley South, 1:40.10.

4×400 relay — 1. Twin Valley South, 3:38.95. 6. Preble Shawnee, 4:26.13.

4×800 relay — 1. Dixie, 8:53.76. 5. Tri-County North, 10:16.36. 7. Preble Shawnee, 12:03.39.

High jump — 1. Charles Drewery (JN), 6-4. 2. Chase Thompson (PS), 5-10. 8. Jacob London (TVS), 5-6.

Long jump — 1. Chase Thompson (PS), 21-6. 6. Cody Clevenger (PS), 18-1.75. 8. Mason Dreischaff, 17-8.50.

Triple jump — 1. PJ Varnadoe (VV), 40-11. 4. Jonathon Hamilton (TVS), 32-10. 6. Aiden London (TVS), 32-5.

Pole vault — 1. Logan Tays (VV), 11-6. 3. Dakota Keeler (PS), 10-6. 4. Kyle Saul (TVS), 10-6. 7. Jacob London (TVS), 9-0.

Discus — 1. Adam Valenti (VV), 132-10. 4. Wyatt Burke (TVS), 114-2. 5. Noah Gauvey (TCN), 113-9. 6. Logan Cook (TVS), 113-4.

Shot put — 1. Wyatt Burke (TVS), 45-3. 7. Beau Ashley (TVS), 40-0

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

