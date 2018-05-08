Panthers claim 3 CCC victories

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s baseball team went 3-0 last week to improve to 13-6 overall and 10-2 in the Cross County Conference.

The Panthers finished second in the CCC, a game behind Newton.

North beat National Trail, Franklin-Monroe and Twin Valley South.

On Monday, April 30, North managed through a push by National Trail despite the Panthers giving up four runs in the first inning.

North still won 12-7.

Both pitching staffs had their hands full frequently dealing with runners on base. North collected seven hits and National Trail had six.

After National Trail scored a run in the top of the second, North answered with one of their own when Chandler Sproles singled scoring one run.

North pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. Dylan Curtin singled, scoring a run, Casey Whipp grounded out, scoring a run, and the Panthers scored a run on a stolen base.

North added four runs in the fourth inning. Curtin and Collin Whipp contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Sproles was credited with the victory allowing seven runs on six hits and striking out ten.

Collin Whipp was clutch at the plate with runners on base on Wednesday, driving in four on three hits to lead the Panthers past past Franklin Monroe 11-1 on Wednesday. Whipp drove in runs on a double in the third and a walk in the sixth.

North opened up scoring in the first inning when Phillip Lockwood doubled scoring a run.

North put up three runs in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught came from a walk by Whipp, a single by Jacob Isaacs, and an error on a ball put in play by Casey Whipp.

Whipp was the winning pitcher. He allowed a run on three hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking zero.

North tallied 12 hits. Isaacs, Whipp, Lockwood, and Chandler Sproles each had multiple hits with Whipp and Isaacs each collecting three hits.

North closed out the week with a win over its rival.

Matthew O’dell threw a gem on Thursday for North, allowing no runs and three hits in besting Twin Valley South, 5-0.

North scored three runs in the sixth inning. Chandler Sproles and Dylan Curtin each had RBIs in the inning.

Phillip Lockwood led Tri-County North Panthers Varsity with two hits.

North was scheduled to play Greenville on Monday, May 7, and will begin tournament play on Wednesday, May 9, at home, against either Legacy Christian or Cedarville.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

