Baseball teams concluding regular season

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail’s baseball team entered last week with a chance to win a conference championship.

Trail was 8-0 in Cross County Conference play when the week began, but the Blazers were playing three other teams with title hopes as well.

By the end of the week, Trail went 1-3 to finish 9-3 in the CCC, which was good enough for a third place tie. Newton won the title going 11-1, while Tri-County North finished second at 10-2.

Trail opened the week with a 12-7 loss to Tri-County North on Monday, April 30. Trail grabbed a 4-0 in the top of the first and led 6-4 after 2 1/2 innings. North scored four in the third and four more in the fourth to take a 12-6 lead.

Travis Hunt was 2-for-4. Peyton Lane was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Joe Lawson added two hits.

The next night, Trail scored nine runs in the first inning, but had to hold off Twin Valley South for a 17-11 win.

After building a 9-0 after the first inning, Trail let South back in the game, as the Panthers scored seven runs in the second.

Trail held an 11-10 lead after five innings. The Blazers put the game away with six runs in the sixth.

Six players had multiple hits for the Blazers. Hunt and Peyton Miller each had three, while Cameron Harrison, Lane, Hunter Michael and Hunter Lee each had two.

Trail dropped a 9-5 decision to Arcanum for its second league loss.

On Friday, Trail had a chance to claim a share of the title but came up short, falling to Newton, 11-3.

Trail closed out the week with a sweep of Dixie, 7-2 and 17-2.

The Blazers (12-7) is scheduled to host Brookville in the second round of the Division III sectional on Wednesday, May 9.

Eaton drops three

Eaton fell to 7-10 overall and 6-6 in the Southwestern Buckeye League after dropping three straight games last week.

The Eagles lost to Union County (Ind.) 19-10 on Monday, April 30, at home. On Wednesday, the Eagles suffered a 6-3 setback to visiting Franklin and lost to Monroe 8-3 on Thursday.

Eaton, which finished fifth in the SWBL Southwestern Division, was scheduled to host West Carrollton in the first round of the Division II sectional on Tuesday, May 8. If the Eagles win they will host either Bellbrook on Ponitz on Thursday.

Arrows split

Preble Shawnee went 2-2 during the final week of the regular season. The Arrows won league games against Northridge (11-1) on Tuesday, May 1 and Carlisle (6-1) on Thursday, May 3. They dropped a league contest to league champion Madison, 13-12, on Monday, April 30. Shawnee lost a non-league game to Valley View, 5-1, on Wednesday.

Shawnee was scheduled to begin sectional tournament play on Monday, May 7 against Houston. The winner will play at Carlisle on Wednesday.

South falls to North

Twin Valley South fell to 8-9 with a 5-0 loss to Tri-County North on Thursday, May 3.

The Panthers were scheduled to host West Liberty-Salem in the first round of the Division III sectional tournament on Monday, May 7. If South wins, they will travel to Northeastern on Wednesday for a second round game.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_ntbb1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_ntbb2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_ntbb3.jpg National Trail and Twin Valley South met last week in a Cross County Conference baseball game. Trail won the game 17-11. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_ntbb4.jpg National Trail and Twin Valley South met last week in a Cross County Conference baseball game. Trail won the game 17-11. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_ntbb5.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_ntbb6.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_tvsbb1.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH