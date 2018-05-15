Crews, Thies set records at CCC meet

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South’s Mylan Crews and Tri-County North’s Hailey Thies had record breaking peformances at the Cross County Conference track and field championships last weekend.

Crews set a new mark in the 100-meters, besting her old record of 12.42 seconds from the previous year. She won the 100 in 12.02 seconds. The time is also a new school record, which was previosly was held by her mom, Rae.

Crew also set a new mark in the 200 with a time of 25.54, topping her old mark of 26.01, which was set in 2017.

Thies set a new mark in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.12 in the premilinary round on Thursday, May 10, breaking the old mark of 15.50, which was set by National Trail’s Jennifer McWhinney in 2007. Thies won the final with a time of 15.13 on Saturday.

In the long jump, Thies soard 17 feet, 9.50 inches to break the record of Bethel’s Kylee Kopp, who set the mark in 2009.

Twin Valley South finished third as a team with 92 points. North was fifth with 57 and National Trail was 12th with three points.

For the boys, South was third with 88 points. North was 11th with 16 and Trail was 12th with six.

All three schools will compete at the district meet on Thursday, May 17 and Saturday, May 19, at Milton-Union.

Girls results:

4×800 relay — 1. Covington, 10:33.80. 3. TVS, 10:49.80.

100 hurdles — 1. Hailey Thies, TCN, 15.13. 6. Abigail Utsinger, TVS, 17.69.

100 — 1. Mylan Crews, TVS, 12.02. 8. Madison Johnson, TVS, 13.70.

4×200 — 1. Covington, 1:53.09. 3. TCN, 1:55.52.

1,600 — 1. Zoe Utsinger, TVS, 5:48.20. 8. Jasie Sarver, TVS, 6:18.80.

4×100 relay — 1. TVS, 51.72. 3. TCN, 53.55.

400 — 1. Rayna Horner, Covington, 59.51. 6. Grace Stewart, TVS, 1:06.70.

300 — 1. Kaitlyn Mack, Miami East, 49.88. 4. Rachael Dempsey, TCN, 52.30. 8. Abigail Utsinger, TVS, 56.00.

800 — 1. Paige Boehringer, Covington, 2:30.80. 3. Shelby Gearhart, TVS, 2:38.60. 6. Jasie Sarver, TVS, 2:45.70.

200 — 1. Mylan Crews, TVS, 25.54. 7. Josie Mack, TCN, 28.64.

3,200 — 1. Zoe Utsinger, TVS, 13:08.60. 6. Halle Osborne, NT, 15:04.50.

4×400 relay — 1. Covington, 4:13.45. 3. TVS, 4:27.30.

Discus — 1. Rachel Ondera, Miami East, 124-4. 8. Maggie Johsnon, TVS, 92-7.

High jump — 1. Hailey Thies, TCN, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Hailey Thies, TCN, 17-9.50. 4. Sidney Mowell, TVS, 15-10.75. 6. Madison Johnson, TVS, 15-2.50. 8. Allie Douglas, TCN, 14-0.75.

Shot put — 1. Lauren Christian, Covington, 41-2.

Pole vault — 1. Selene Weaver, FM, 11-1. 4. Lizzy Free, TCN, 8-0. 7. Taylor Clark, TVS, 7-6.

Boys results:

4×800 relay — 1. Miami East, 8:25.80. 3. TVS, 8:36.0. 7. TCN, 9:47.10.

110 hurdles — 1. Cade Harshbarger, Covington, 15.02.

100 — 1. Austin Bruner, TV, 10.94. 5. Kyler Kohl, TVS, 11.48. 6. Mason Dreischarf, TCN, 11.57.

4×200 relay — 1. Covington, 1:34.10. 2. TVS, 1:35.42. 6. TCN, 1:40.51.

1,600 — 1. Tanner Delk, Arcanum, 4:34.0. 4. Brandan Wright, TVS, 4:47.50. 7. Jacob Denlinger, TVS, 4:53.50.

4×100 relay — 1. Miami East, 45.29. 5. TCN, 47.45. 6. TVS, 49.08.

400 — 1. Austin Bruner, TV, 52.04. 3. Jacob Wells, TVS, 52.47. 7. Chris Keener, TVS, 54.78.

300 hurdles — 1. Cade Harshbarger, Covington, 41.70. 7. Mason Dreischarf, TCN, 47.11.

800 — 1. Chase Klipstine, Arcanum, 2:00.10. 6. Brandan Wright, TVS, 2:12.0.

200 — 1. Austin Bruner, TV, 22.78. 3. Kyler Kohl, TVS, 23.49. 7. Chris Keener, TVS, 24.13.

3,200 — 1. Tanner Delk, Arcanum, 10:04.60. 4. Josh Bishop, NT, 11:05.80.

4×400 relay — 1. Covington, 3:34.0. 2. TVS, 3:34.44.

Discus — 1. Jacob McQuinn, Bradford, 146-4. 4. Wyatt Burke, TVS, 126.2. 8. Kevin Tomlin, TCN, 118-8.

High jump — 1. Cameron Stine, Newton, 6-0. 3. Jayden Bassler, TVS, 6-0. 7. Jacob London, TVS, 5-6.

Long jump — 1. Ehtan Cook, Newton, 20-10.75. 4. Jayden Bassler, TVS, 19-7.50.

Shot put — 1. Dawson Hildebrand, Newton, 52-2. 2. Wyatt Burke, TVS, 45-7. 8. Noah Gauvey, TCN, 39-0.

Pole vault — 1. Blaine Brokscmidt, Miami East, 14-9. 5. Jacob London, TVS, 10-6. 6. Kyle Saul, TVS, 10-6.

