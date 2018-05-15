Sproles throws no-hitter to lift TCN to sectional final

LEWISBURG — Chandler Sproles was brilliant on the mound on as he threw a no-hitter to lead Tri-County North to a 17-0, 5-inning win over visiting Cedarville in the second round of the Division IV sectional baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 9.

The win advances the No. 2 seeded Panthers to the sectional final on Wednesday, May 16 against No. 3 seed Tri-Village. The game will be played at Covington High School. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The two teams met on April 12 with North winning 26-0.

Against Cedarville, North wasted little time taking control of the game as leadoff batter Collin Whipp hit a solo homer to get the scoring started. The Panthers added two more runs for a 3-0 lead.

North added four more in the second to take a 7-0 lead.

In the third, the Panthers tallied six more runs for a 13-0 lead. The offensive firepower was supplied by Liam Downing, Phillip Lockwood, Wyatt Hutchins, Jacob Isaacs, and Dylan Curtin, all driving in runs in the frame.

Sproles, who tossed his first no-hitter struck out three and walked just one batter.

Whipp finished the game with three hits. Downing was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Isaacs added two hits and drove in five runs.

North (16-6) opened the week with a 4-1 win over Greenville and closed out the week with a 5-0 setback against Middletown Madison on Friday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

