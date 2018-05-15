Elliott, Feck advance to district

CENTERVILLE — For the first time since the 1987 season, Preble Shawnee’s boys tennis team will have two players compete at the district tournament.

Pierce Elliott and Luke Feck each placed in the top four in singles play of the Division II sectional last week to advance.

The last duo to reach the district for the Arrows were Kevin Montgomery and Tommy Kinder.

The district tournament is scheduled for Thursday, May 17 and Saturday, May 19 in Mason.

Elliott, the No. 2 seed, finished second falling to top seed Colton Morehart of The Miami Valley School, 6-1, 6-3 in the championship match.

Elliot becomes the first player in school history to advance to the district tournament twice. He also qualified last season.

Feck, the No. 4 seed, reached the semifinal before losing to Morehart. He dropped his consolation match to Reddy to place fourth.

The sectional tournament was held Wednesday, May 9, Thursday, May 10 and Saturday, May 12.

“Today played out just as the players were seeded,” Shawnee coach Dave Hubbard said. “Pierce played an exhausting marathon match in his semifinal and was able to fend off a very tough player in Reddy from Miami Valley. He wasn’t quite able to pull off the win against Morehart, who played a very strong match in the final. Luke did a great job of coming back from down a set and 0-3 in his last match of the day to get it back to 5-5, but wasn’t quite able to force it to a third set. We are looking forward to the district matches on Thursday in Mason.”

Wednesday, May 9th at Miami Valley School:

Sectional Prelim Round

Allison Zornes (PS) def. Anthony Fadell (Alter) 6-3, 6-0

Thursday, May 10 at Centerville HS

Singles – First Round:

Colton Morehart (Miami Valley School) def. Allison Zornes (PS) 6-0,6-0

Pierce Elliott (PS) def. Cole Breeding (Chaminade Julliene) 6-1, 6-0

Luke Feck (PS) def. Jake Black (Legacy Christian) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles – First Round:

Branson Ball/Aaron Tolliver (Eaton) def. Brenden Whisman/Jackson Carter (PS) 6-1, 6-1

Hayden Brown/Austin Carter (PS) def. Madelyn Keenan/Rachael Miller (Dayton Christian) 6-3, 6-3

Singles – Second Round:

Pierce Elliott (PS) def. Matt Hovan (Greeneview) 6-1, 6-0

Luke Feck (PS) def. Aiden Faessler (Alter) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles – Second Round:

Breven Perry/Andrew Collins (Eaton) def. Hayden Brown/Austin Carter (PS) 6-1, 6-0

Singles – Third Round (District Qualifying Round):

Pierce Elliott (PS) def. Ethan Croucher (Legacy Christian) 6-1, 6-0

Luke Feck (PS) def. Justin DeVilbiss (Valley View) 6-3, 6-2

Saturday, May 12th at Centerville HS

Sectional Semi-Finals:

#2 Pierce Elliott (PS) def. #3 Niyanth Reddy (Miami Valley School) 7-5, 7-6(5)

#1 Colton Morehart (Miami Valley School) def. #4 Luke Feck (PS) 6-0, 6-2

Sectional Final:

Colton Morehart (Miami Valley School) def. Pierce Elliott (PS) 6-1, 6-3

Sectional 3rd/4th Place Playoff:

Niyanth Reddy (Miami Valley School) def. Luke Feck (PS) 6-0, 7-5

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

