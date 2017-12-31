Pursuit leads to felony OVI arrest

EATON — A man who stole a car and then led officers on a vehicle pursuit remained in custody at the Preble County Jail at press time.

On Dec. 16, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Eaton PD officers had responded to a reckless driver complaint at Walmart, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

They encountered the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled. A deputy encountered the vehicle southbound on North Maple Street, traveling at approximately 80 miles per hour and failing to stop at the stop sign at East Lexington Road.

A pursuit began and the vehicle eventually pulled over on East Main Street at Wynonna Drive, according to Simpson. The driver was taken into custody without incident. Further investigation found that the driver, Darrell T. Lamb, 43, of Eaton, had taken the vehicle from the Walmart parking lot without permission of the owner, who is known to Lamb.

Lamb was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest. He has been charged with the following crimes in Eaton Municipal Court:

• Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a third-degree felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor and unlawful operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Lamb has five prior convictions for OVI since 2007 and his Ohio driver’s license is currently suspended, Simpson reported.

Lamb http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/12/web1_Darrell-Lamb20171227232734274.jpg Lamb