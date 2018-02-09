2018 Bad Art, Good Folk event set

EATON — For the fourth consecutive year, the Preble County Art Association is presenting Bad Art, Good Folk, an annual fundraiser to support art in Preble County.

The fundraiser features local celebrities competing to win the most votes from now until April. Each “Good Folk” is creating a piece of art to be auctioned at the culminating event on April 14.

The 2018 “cast” includes Dr. Karl Hofmann (Miami Valley Vision Care,) Eric Beeghly (Eaton Police Department,) Holly Steele (Alternative Body Care and Preble County Senior Center,) Margie Benge (Triangle Therapy Services,) Anna Fomin (Eaton Community Schools,) Chris Day (Preble County Commissioner,) Marty Votel (Preble County Prosecutor,) Kenny Henning (candidate for House District 43,) and Janet Sikora (Dr. David Sikora DDS).

The 2018 cast is looking for support from the entire community to raise contributions for the PCAA. Votes cost $1 each and an unlimited amount can be cast. Voting for Good Folk can be done online at www.preblearts.org or in person at the Visual Art Center, 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton.

All votes are tax deductible donations and support the PCAA. The funds raised by this event make art opportunities available and accessible to the community.

“The PCAA has been serving the community since 1990 by offering gallery exhibits, interactive education experiences and programs that integrate art into the community. In addition to these services, we have a strong focus on strengthening the community through art experiences,” Executive Director Vicky Fanberg said.

“The PCAA has loyal dedication to youths, seniors and those that are ‘differently-abled,’” she added. “The PCAA offers Youth for a Creative Community, a program for youth to learn skills, teamwork and collaboration while they make art for the public. In addition, the program RISE: Respect, Integrity, Spirit and Experience focuses on teens in need of guidance and direction. RISE offers a mentoring experience that fosters pride for themselves and the community by having them actively participate in the creative process while learning life skills, responsibility, team-work and community development.

”We are proud to works with L&M Products, Your Happy Place, and the Preble County Senior Center, to provide affordable art activities to their clients,” Fanberg said.

Want to attend the auction? Ticket information will become available in March. More information about this event and all other PCAA programs and activities can be found at www.preblearts.org.

2017 Bad Art, Good Folk participant Jean Bussell shares her artwork during last year’s auction, with the help of auctioneer John Kramer and art “model” for the evening, Heidi Bortel. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_bagf9.jpg 2017 Bad Art, Good Folk participant Jean Bussell shares her artwork during last year’s auction, with the help of auctioneer John Kramer and art “model” for the evening, Heidi Bortel.