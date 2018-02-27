Book signing at Eaton Library

EATON — Preble County native and co-author of the new book, It’s in There!, Bill Hildebolt will be at the Preble County District Library’s Eaton Branch on Tuesday, March 6, at 6 p.m. for a discussion and signing.

It’s in There! tells the rich creation story of the famous Prego Spaghetti Sauce. It’s part-memoir and part-product history of the iconic brand found today in kitchens around the world. Hildebolt served as vice president of research and development at the Campbell Soup Company, where he led development of the now-famous spaghetti sauce.

The inspiration for Prego is based on a family recipe that has deep roots in Preble County, and that’s why Eaton has been chosen for the premier introduction of It’s in There! Copies of the book will be available for purchase. All profits from the sale of the book will be donated for scholarship to The Ohio State University.

The Eaton Branch of Preble County District Library is located at 301 N. Barron St. For more information on other library programs, visit www.preblelibrary.org.