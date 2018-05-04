Lewisburg celebrates bicentennial under the big top

LEWISBURG — Culpepper & Merriweather Circus brought the big top to Lewisburg on Tuesday, May 1, in celebration of the village’s bicentennial this year.

Sponsored by the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce, the circus performed two shows on Thursday at Knapke Park, for over 200 people.

The circus’ lineup included an All-Star group of performers and entertainers that include: Miss Simone and her single trapeze act, Miss Paulina’s proud “ Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Natalie’s American Eskimo Escapades, Miss Georgia displaying flexability to the extreme and for the first time, the Wheel of Destiny & Tight Rope by The Perez Family. The show also included circus goers’ favorite performing jungle cats, Soloman, Delilah & Francis, presented by Mr. Trey Key.

The village began celebrating its 200th birthday in January with a kick-off party. Since then, there have been monthly celebratory activities, including an evening with an Abraham Lincoln impersonator in February, and a historical tea party in March — and more are slated for the remainder of the year.

Celebrating the Bicentennial Year also led to the opening of the Lewisburg Bicentennial Store in 2017. The store is located at 123 N. Commerce Street and carries a variety of village and bicentennial-related merchandise. The store also has several items on display which are not for sale, including sesquicentennial history books and historical items on loan from community members.

The village is also seeking a Lewisburg Bicentennial Queen, who will be crowned at this year’s Derby Days Pageant. Anyone ages can apply via essay to jeff.sewert@lewisburg.net. The essay should tell about the applicant, including how long one has resided in the village, hobbies and interests, and why it would be an honor to hold the title. Essays are being accepted until Friday, Aug. 10. The pageant is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 17. For additional information, contact Tracy Woodworth at 937-286-3036.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus3.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus4.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus5.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus6.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus7.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus8.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus9.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus10.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus11.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus12.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus13.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus14.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_circus15.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

