Rotary Honor Scholars recognized

WEST ALEXANDRIA — This year 116 students in Preble County were recognized and honored at the 2018 Rotary Honor Scholars Banquet.

The banquet was held at Twin Valley South on April 26, with over 300 in attendance. The Rotary Honor Scholars Banquet recognizes sophomores, juniors, and seniors who are in the top 5 percent of their class. Dr. Matt Roberts of Preble County Chiropractic was the guest speaker for the evening. Dr. Roberts talked to the students about the anatomy of the brain and how each part has a specific purpose. He encouraged students to use this to fullest extent in future endeavors and make the best decisions in all they do.

The students recognized as Rotary Honor Scholars are:

Eaton – Katie Bassler, Madison Cassel, John Christman, Lauren Ferguson, Allison Hickman, Hannah Keller, Katelyn Niehaus, Mackenzie Rutherford, Sasha Taxter, Sarah Willis, John Altom, Brooke Caplinger, Andrew Collins, Brennan Fogle, Nathan Gard, Elise Gething, Arica Hamilton, Kevin Lam, Abby Liddy, Ava Miller, Maley Tinstman, Ryan Venable, Nikita Albinus, Madeline Ebright, Hunter Frost, Isabella Gaydosh-Bruce, Dylan Jackson, Winson Lam, Jordan Marsh, Alexander McCarty, Gabrielle Petry, Kylie Rice, Emily Turner, Becky Wright

National Trail – Chloe Anderson, Katie Buehner, Erika Gallaher, SaraRae Hallstien, Callista Kisling, Michelle Massa, Ruth Wellman, Savanna Abner, Logan Bowers, Adam Eyler, Samantha Hawkins, Elizabeth Jones, Elizabeth Melton, Paige Rike, Brooklyn Anderson, Mark Armstrong, Makenna Jones, Kelsey Patrum, Ethan Pearson, Abigail Rodefer, Davlyn Werner

Preble Shawnee – Joseph Bates, Kaitlynne Burton, Austin Fields, Ashlynn Hubbard, David Yocum, Abigail Bulach, Jenna Lovely, Kyle Manley, Makayla Matthews, Samuel Agee, Emma Barnett, Grace Deaton, Pierce Elliott, Alexa Garnett, Stephanie Howard,

Tri-County North – Olivia Baldasare, Ethan Cooley, Echota Henderson, Lauren Koenig, Jacob Offenbacker, Hailey Thies, Emma Tobias, Kevin Tomlin, Madison Cox, Riley Cruse, Mason Dreischarf, Sean Finnigan, Megan Herbert, Tessah Knisley, Kimberly Stacey, Grace Toth, Alaina Baldasare, Hailey Brumle, Megan Dennison, Emma Hale, Alexis Heck, Matthew O’Dell, Karley Stacey, Aubrey Stupp, Teanna Sykes, Emelia Warnke

Twin Valley South – Ryan Bassler, Audrey Chesney, Mylan Crews, Rylee Emig, Chyann Kendel, Travis Lovely, William Bowman, Jake Byrne, Chase Denlinger, Nathan Osborn, Erin Tebbe, Isabella Bowen, Taylor Bowers, Alyssa Clark, Claire Fergus, Christopher Keener, Lisa Lovely, Hannah Lunsford, Logan Ulrich, Zoe Utsinger

The Rotary Honor Scholars Banquet is sponsored by the Eaton Rotary Club and coordinated by the Preble County Educational Service Center.

