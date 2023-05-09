Eaton tennis wins thriller on Senior Night

EATON — Eaton’s boys tennis team not only celebrated its lone senior, but turned the night into one with the most dramatic wins in recent memory as the Eagles defeated visiting Dixie 3-2 on Tuesday, May 2.

Before the match the Eagles honored senior Bryant Hauser for his four years with the program.

“It actually turned out to be of the more exciting matches we’ve had lately, including the girls season,” Eaton coach John Hitchcock said.

Charles and Sophie Kochensparger each had straightforward wins at second and third singles.

Charles Kochensparger won in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Sophie Kochensparger won 6-2, 6-1.

At first doubles, Eaton’s team of Hauser and Trevor Hobbs fell in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

“Our Senior Bryant Hauser had a great, competitive doubles match along with partner Trevor Hobbs but unfortunately ended up on the losing side,” Hitchcock said. “They played a very solid match but just ended up with a few too many errors on the key points.”

At second doubles, Lydia Eilerman and Brayden Smith played well but was little over matched as they lost in straight sets, according to Hitchcock.

That result evened the match at 2-2 with only the first singles match left on the court.

“The match came down to junior Jude Minton at first singles where it looked very gloomy as he was down a set (0-6) and down 5-0 in the second and decided to manufacture the absolute biggest comeback of his tennis career,” Hitchcock said.

With a few tweaks in strategy and play style, Minton won seven straight games to win the second set 7-5 and force a deciding third set to determine the match.

“It was neck and neck until after a rough service game, Jude once again found himself trailing 3-5,” Hitchcock said. “Then once again he found another gear and after saving one match point, he miraculously strung four games together securing the win.”

“That was one of the more dramatic matches we’ve had on these courts, period,” Hitchcock said. “Not only is that a great team win but it truly is a great individual win which you really hope can help build momentum as Jude and the team enter the home stretch of the season.”

Eaton is scheduled to begin sectional tournament play this week.

