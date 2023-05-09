Hole-in-one highlights Eaton CC Opening Day

EATON — Nick Allen’s hole-in-one highlighted Eaton Country Club’s Hazen Hildebolt Memorial Men’s opening day golf tournament on Sunday, May 1.

ECC director of golf course operations, Tim Garber, reported 38 golfers attended a breakfast and an organizational meeting. Cold weather did not keep away the 37 golfers playing in a scramble format tournament.

The highlight of the tournament was Allen’s 8 iron hole-in-one shot on the 148 yard hole number 6 — his first hole-in-one. Allen’s teammates witnessing the shot were Tony Islamovsky, John Aukerman and Brian Shera. Allen’s team finished 2nd at 10 under par.

The winning team was Stephen Scarce, Mike Akers, Les Maggard, Larry White and Daryl Chappel at 11 under; tied second at 10 under were Sam Streets, Todd Appledorn, Dave Walker and Jim Rohl; fourth place at 9 under was the team of John Kramer, Josh Haynes, Stan Spencer and Doug Haston.

Eaton CC celebrated its centennial year in 2022 and is a semi-private golf course open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays and Monday. Frosty’s Catering operates out of the Club House and provides limited dining services. For more information, call 937-456-6922.