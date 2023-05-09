May grand jury indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, May 1, session:

Samantha Gardner, 29 Iceland Drive, Eaton, aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specification, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools; Joshua David Michael, 7850 Allison Ave., Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Joshua Owen Settles, 2732 E. Old Rushville Rd., Shelbyville, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Alan Charles Messmear, 11 Kathy Court, New Paris, grand theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal trespass; Angela D. Bailey, 21 East U.S. Route 40, Apt. 2, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dustin Andrew Hall, 5032 College Corner Pike Oxford, aggravated possession of drugs; Alea Truith Rowland, 5033 Cemetery Road Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Amanda Marie Nail, 621 Crafton Ave., Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; John Wesley Marcum, 409 E. Somers St., Eaton, domestic violence; Amy Marie Reed, 5907 S. County Road 50 W., Connersville, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and obstructing official business; Rodney T. McMurray, 624 Village South Drive, Building 6, Apt. 24, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

Also: Stephenie Marie Moneymaker, 215 E. High Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Samantha Carylynn Gray Clinard, 39 Elm Street, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.