News briefs

Toby Road closure

Toby Road, between mailboxes 1238 and 1363, beginning at Miller Williams Road and ending at Washington-Jackson Road, is closed for approximately 8 weeks for a full bridge replacement. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.