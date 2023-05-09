Softball roundup: Eaton 2nd in SWBL West, tourney play begins this week

PREBLE COUNTY — The high school softball season hits the tournament stage this week with all five county teams in action and two of the five still have regular season games to play.

Eaton clinches 2nd in SWBL West; Beats VV for 16 straight time

EATON – Eaton clinched second place in the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division with a pair of run-rule victories last week.

Eaton beat Valley View 19-3 in 5-innings on Friday, May 5. The win the Eagles 16th straight over the Spartans.

Eaton pounded out 14 hits on the night, led by Olivia Baumann’s three and three RBI. Olivia Orr added a triple and three RBI.

On Saturday, Eaton beat Monroe 14-0 in five-innings.

With the wins, the Eagles improved to 10-8 overall and 8-3 in the SWBL.

Baumann added two more hits and three RBI in the win over the Hornets, while Julie Schrimper homered and drove in three runs.

Eaton began the week with a 10-0 setback at Northmont on Thursday.

Eaton is scheduled to begin tournament play on Thursday, May 11 at Bellbrook. They will host Oakwood on Wednesday to close out the regular season.

North run-rules Trail, 11-0

LEWISBURG – Tri-County North used a seven-run first inning to cruise past National Trail, 11-1, in five-innings on Thursday, May 4.

North had four players with at least two hits, while the Blazers tallied just three for the game.

Nicole Lefeld had three hits and drove in three runs. Jordan Pinion had two hits, scored twice and drove in two.

North (11-9, 7-4) was scheduled to host Yellow Springs on Tuesday, May 9 in the Division IV sectional and National Trail (9-10, 5-6) was to host Catholic Central the same day.

Shawnee evens WOAC record

CAMDEN – Preble Shawnee won three Western Ohio Athletic Conference games laste week to improve to 7-13 overall and 5-5 in the WOAC.

Shawnee beat Franklin-Monroe 11-1 in 5-innings on Wednesday, May 4 then defeated Dixie 10-1 on Thursday and closed out the week with a 3-2 win over Tri-Village.

The Arrows were scheduled to begin Division III sectional play on Monday, May 8 against Northridge. The winner will play at Indian Lake on Wednesday. Shawnee will close out the regular season on Thursday, at home, against Mississinawa Valley.

South drops pair to wrap up regular season

WEST ALEXANDRIA – Twin Valley South concluded the regular season with a pair of losses on WOAC play.

The Panthers fell 23-0 to Tri-Village and 7-2 to Franklin-Monroe.

South was scheduled to host Lehman Catholic in the first round of the Division IV sectional on Tuesday, May 9.

