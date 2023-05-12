PREBLE COUNTY — According to the Preble County Board of Elections’ unofficial results, only 984 voters cast ballots in the Tuesday, May 2, special election.

There were only six issues on the ballot and not all Preble County voters had ballots to vote. Residents in the City of Eaton, Village of West Alexandria, Gasper Township, and a portion of the Village of West Elkton, had issues to decide.

In the City of Eaton residents saw three issues on their ballots: natural gas aggregation, a cemetery levy renewal and electric aggregation. All three measures were approved with 423 votes cast.

City of Eaton gas aggregation (Issue 4) was approved 325-98, with 76.83 percent of the 423 total votes cast. Issue 4 was a proposed ordinance dealing with natural gas aggregation. A majority affirmative vote was necessary for passage. The official ballot language asked “Shall the City of Eaton have the authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads located in the City of Eaton, and for that purpose, enter into service agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of natural gas, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person elects to opt out?”

The City of Eaton Cemetery levy renewal (Issue 5) was approved with 66.04 percent of the 424 votess cast, 280-144. Issue 5 was a renewal of a tax “for the benefit of the City of Eaton for the purpose of cemetery expenses at Mound Hill Cemetery that the county auditor estimates will collect $44,970 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.8 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $6 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.” A majority affirmative vote was necessary for passage.

City of Eaton electric aggregation (Issue 6) was approved with 74.64 percent of the 422 votes cast for it, 315-107. Issue 6 was a proposed ordinance dealing with electric aggregation. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. The official ballot language asked, “Shall the City of Eaton have the authority to aggregate the retail electric loads located in the City of Eaton, and for that purpose, enter into service agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of electricity, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person elects to opt out?”

Village of West Alexandria residents saw Issue 7 on their ballots — West Alexandria’s proposed tax levy replacement — which failed, with 54.24 percent of the 59 voters who cast ballots voting no (32-27.) Issue 7 was a proposed replacement tax levy “for the benefit of the Village of West Alexandria for the purpose of current operating expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $33,900 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.6 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $56 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 4 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.” A majority affirmative vote was necessary for passage.

Gasper Township voters in the Lakengren area saw Issue 1 on their ballots, a measure for police protection. Gasper voters approved the issue, with 74.75 percent of the 491 total votes cast for it. ( 367-124.) Issue 1 was a proposed tax levy replacement and increase: “replacement of 1.1 mills of an existing levy and an increase of 0.2 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Gasper Township (Gasper 2 and 3 Precincts) for the purpose of police protection that the county auditor estimates will collect $114,930 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.3 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $46 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.” A majority affirmative vote was necessary for passage.

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald