Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

[email protected]

First Southern Baptist Church in Camden offers Hope[email protected] for kindergarten-5th grade each Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The youth also meet at 6:33 p.m. each Wednesday.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.