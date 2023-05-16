Know what’s going on in Preble County: ‘Yodel’ today

PREBLE COUNTY — Are you “Yodel-ing” yet?

Using the new countywide Preble County Yodel Community Calendar that is.

The Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau is launching an innovative tool which will bring more people to area events – Yodel Community Connections. It will also help residents and organizations find things to do right in thier backyard, and keep their personal and business calendars organized with activities and events around from Camden to New Paris and everywhere in between.

Preble Countians will never have to miss another event because they didn’t know about it.

“We have proudly partnered with Yodel Community Connections to bring this all-encompassing community calendar to Preble County,” Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau President Stephanie Garrett said in a recent press release.

Last week, organizations and businesses from around the county were invited to learn how to get their events on the Yodel Community Calendar during special webinars and a day full of in-person trainings held Thursday, May 11. As a result, nearly 40 organizations’ calendars are already live on the site. Yodel is currently web-based (fully mobile-friendly) and a mobile app will launch later this summer.

Yodel is a community calendar which works with personal calendars. It populates the users selected events, plus sends notifications of any last-minute changes. With a few simple clicks, favorite events can be selected and then automatically placed on people’s calendars. And Yodel works with all online calendars.

Yodel is being sponsored by the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau to help community members and travelers easily find local events. This technology will allow a personalized selection of sports, entertainment, special events and more.

The best part is that is free.

“This calendar will be a one-stop shop for community members and visitors to find events happening throughout our county, representing the schools, nonprofits, businesses, youth sports leagues, restaurants, museums, churches, and more. Plus, businesses can utilize sharing features and statistics to grow their business,” the CVB noted in the press release.

Yodel makes this simple for not only event seekers, but also event organizers as well. Their technology is designed to pull published events over to the Preble County community calendar. There are just a few steps to get started, but it’s quick and easy.

Yodel is set to officially launch on Saturday, May 27, but it is already live and ready for individuals and organizations and businesses to sign up.

To get started Yodel-ing today, visit www.visitpreblecounty.org and click on the big “Yodel” button on the right side of the page.

As a special incentive for Preble County, if 75 individual users and 225 “followers” sign up by May 27, the Yodel Community Connections company will be donating $500 to Preble County Common Good.

And there’s more: all individual users registered by June 1 will be entered in a drawing for a pair of lower level Cincinnati Reds tickets to the home game of their choice, courtesy the Preble County CVB.

For more information, contact the PCCVB at [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.